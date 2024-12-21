CID Season 2 kicks off tonight – Find out when and where to watch Episode 1

CID 2 makes its highly anticipated return on Sony Entertainment TV after a six-year hiatus, bringing back iconic characters like ACP Pradhyuman, Abhijeet, and Daya. The crime thriller’s gripping promo, featuring a dramatic confrontation between Abhijeet and Daya, has sparked excitement ahead of its premiere tonight, December 21, at 10 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After a long hiatus of six years, Sony Entertainment TV's beloved crime drama "CID" is making its highly anticipated comeback. The new season, "CID 2", will see the return of iconic characters, including ACP Pradhyuman (Shivaji Satam), Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava), and Daya (Dayanand Shetty), who will reprise their original roles.

A legacy of suspense Debuting in 1998, CID became a popular show on Indian television, known for its suspenseful crime investigations. The show enjoyed a successful run of over two decades before airing its final episode in 2018.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the iconic crime thriller, and tonight, December 21, marks the long-awaited premiere of CID 2, bringing back the much-loved crime drama.

Exciting promo sparks curiosity Ahead of the premiere, the makers of CID 2 released a gripping promo that has generated significant buzz. Sony TV releasing the promo on November 22 captioned it, "Darwaza ho ya crime ka rasta, Daya sab tod ke case ko suljha hi deta hai! Dekhiye CID 21st December yaani aaj se, Sat-Sun raat 10 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!"

The promo quickly went viral, sparking speculation and excitement about the direction CID 2 will take.

And, a recent sneak peek into the highly anticipated Season 2 shows Inspector Daya (Dayanand Shetty) in action, delivering a powerful moment when he slaps a criminal and delivers a memorable line: "I have been breaking guns since you started learning how to target with it." This dramatic sequence highlights the intense action and suspense that fans can expect from the new season.