Cigarette causes more drama than Dhurandhar plot, Gurugram man kicked out of cinema hall for smoking one

A man landed himself in trouble after a video showing him smoking and allegedly drinking alcohol during the screening of Dhurandhar in Gurugram went viral on social media. The incident — which is said to have occurred on December 5 at a Miraj Cinemas location — has raised concerns about public safety and appropriate behaviour in shared spaces.

In the video, the man seated in the front row of the cinema hall is seen smoking a cigarette and consuming alcohol, disturbing others with the smoke and smell.

The situation escalated quickly after theatre staff approached the man, confronted him and, following a brief exchange, escorted him out of the auditorium. Their prompt action received loud applause and cheers from fellow moviegoers.

Under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA), smoking is strictly prohibited in public areas such as cinema halls, auditoriums and other entertainment venues across India. Anyone caught violating the rule may face a penalty of up to ₹200. Cinemas are legally required to display clear “No Smoking” notices, and management can also be held responsible if they fail to enforce the ban.

How did social media users reacted The clip spread rapidly across social media, where users criticised the man’s behaviour as reckless and lacking basic “civic sense”. Many pointed out the heightened risk of fire inside a dark, enclosed hall filled with flammable materials, noting that smoking inside such spaces is a serious breach of safety regulations.

One user wrote, "If your masculinity needs a cigarette and breaking rules at a public place, it was never strong to begin with. Get a life."

Another commented, "And sitting in the first row... Dude thinks he is a sigma."

A third person said, "Dude, I was also there sitting right behind this guy. It was so annoying to see their behaviour."

A fourth added, “It's pathetic how shameless some people can be.”

A fifth quipped: “Cigarette caused more drama than Dhurandhar plot.”

More about ‘Dhurandhar’ Released on December 5, ‘Dhurandhar’ is the first instalment of a planned two-part saga.

The film boasts a formidable ensemble — alongside Ranveer Singh, it features actors such as Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and more — establishing high expectations for both performance and popularity.

