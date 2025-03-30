Cinema, Cricket and Capital: Vivek Oberoi gets candid about building a net worth of ₹1,200 crore

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is one of the most successful entrepreneurs the industry has ever produced. The seasoned actor-turned-businessman spoke exclusively to LiveMint’s Sounak Mukhopadhyay.

From RGV, Indra Kumar and Vishal Bhardwaj to Rakesh Roshan – you have worked across various genres. What’s your favourite genre? It isn't easy to pinpoint a favourite genre because the complexity and function of the role within a script, the script itself, dictate how you feel about playing that character. I have enjoyed working with all of them, and I've worked with them across genres. The most fun I've had is working on comedies because they are the lightest, easiest to do, and fun to breeze through.

Advertisement

Profit with purpose

The most challenging are always the action films and darker roles. It's not just the action, but it's also the waiting, the setup, the effort, and the time it takes. The most fulfilling genres allow you, as an actor, to expand your area of performance.

You’ve worked in the South – all 4 languages. How was that different from the Hindi industry? South India has a unique and incredible cinema culture. Because of the tradition of having lesser budgets in the past, especially in Malayalam, filmmakers work exceptionally hard on the construction of not just the screenplay but every scene, creatively compensating for the lack of financial budgets.

Also Read | Vivek Oberoi and family attend Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj

That has stayed embedded in their system with money flowing in even today, and therefore most of South Indian films are deeply engaging and entertaining focusing not just on the entirety of the screenplay, but also the entertainment value of every single scene.

Advertisement

Like the Manmohan Desai’s & Prakash Mehra’s of the day used to do, the other interesting thing about South Indian cinema is that its professionalism is at the next level. In Hindi, we normally start a day with shooting. When I work in the south, they've already shot a scene before breakfast. And that commitment starts right from the top all the way to the bottom of the pyramid.

Read More

What’s your take on the OTT revolution? You were one of the earliest Bollywood stars to appear on OTT with Inside Edge. I believe that OTT is simply the biggest turning point the entertainment industry has seen in decades. It has opened up a fair place for storytelling, giving actors, writers, and directors the chance to experiment without much constraint on creativity and the pressure of a box-office weekend. Advertisement

Unlike films, which require you to depict your character’s journey in a span of two hours, OTT allows for episodic storytelling, giving actors a broader range to explore complex arcs. That is what I have enjoyed the most about my OTT journey.

I was fortunate to be part of Inside Edge at a time when OTT was still uncharted territory in India. It was a risk, but I have always believed that you grow when you step out of your comfort zone.

Today, OTT platforms have not just given opportunities to actors but also to technicians, writers, and filmmakers who might not have had the same visibility otherwise.

In connection with Inside Edge, do you follow IPL? Which team are you supporting this season? What are your expectations from IPL 2025? I have grown up watching cricket, it is more than just a sport to me. Sachin Tendulkar has always been an idol, and my love for the game is evident in my ventures as well. My firm, BNW Developments, was proud to sponsor team India Masters in the International Masters League, where India clinched victory and seeing the God of cricket wear our logo on his chest was one of the best ROIs I’ve ever witnessed. Advertisement

Cricket definitely holds a special place; IPL, in particular, is a very engaging platform. I just enjoy watching the sport, it is about watching incredible talent shine. In fact, BNW has partnered with Starzplay and Noon who are the broadcasting networks for IPL in the UAE. And we’re overwhelmed by the love we’ve received through these networks and people of the UAE so far.

Vivek Oberoi on ’What’s the secret?’ Advertisement

From movies to boardrooms, what sparked your journey into entrepreneurship? Creativity and business are not separate worlds. My first exposure to entrepreneurship was as a kid when my father would give me merchandise to sell during summer breaks.

That instilled in me a deep understanding of value creation, negotiation and financial responsibility from a very young age. Acting gives you visibility, but what you do with that visibility defines your legacy.

What inspired you to enter the luxury real estate space in the UAE? The UAE has positioned itself as the epicentre of global luxury. I saw it as a market with exponential potential, that can act as a launchpad for ideas, not just for returns, but for creating something unique.

It is also much ahead of the world in terms of the pace of infrastructural developments and innovation. The idea is to build homes that redefine luxury living—not just in terms of aesthetics but in experiential, exclusive, and long-term investment. Advertisement

Looking at the overall market, reports indicate that the total value of real estate transactions across the UAE reached approximately AED 893 billion (Over ₹2 lakh crore) by the end of 2024.

It is this optimal business environment that has empowered BNW Developments to scale to AED 20 billion AUD ( ₹45,000 crore) in just under 3 years despite being a zero-debt company.

How do you balance your identity as a public figure with your growing business portfolio? They are not separate identities; they are both a part of who I am. Everything I do, whether in films or business, comes from a place of passion and authenticity.

At the end of the day, whether it is a film, a startup, or a real estate project, you have to put in the work. Success is not just about being at the right place at the right time; it is about making the right decisions consistently. Advertisement

Solitario has gained recognition in the luxury jewellery space. What was your vision behind launching it? The world is undeniably shifting towards conscious luxury. The lab-grown diamond market, which offers a sustainable and conflict-free alternative, is perfectly positioned to meet this demand.

Solitario was born from that very idea – a fusion of exquisite craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology, and unwavering sustainability. We're not just creating jewellery; we're crafting a future where luxury doesn't compromise ethics.

Here in India, the domestic lab-grown diamond market is poised for even more dramatic growth, with estimates suggesting a potential fourfold increase within the next decade.

You’ve invested in tech and education ventures. What drives your interest in these sectors? Education is the greatest multiplier. It is not just about individual growth; it is an impact multiplier it uplifts communities and economies. I co-founded an education financing startup that provided collateral free loans, and we scaled it to over 12,000 institutions across India. Advertisement

My venture, iScholar, was born with a single mission to connect high-quality teachers with students wherever they are and impart excellent education using internet-based interactive tele-education platforms. It is an initiative of national importance by highly qualified and skilled teams of educationists, technologists, and professionals.

OTT has truly democratised creative content

Tech, on the other hand, is the great equalizer. Whether it’s edtech or technology, they have the power to bridge gaps and create opportunities at scale.

My investments in these sectors are not just about business—they are about building ecosystems that drive real change.

Lastly, a net worth of ₹ 1,200 crore: What’s the secret? For me, it's always been about staying curious, taking smart risks, and consistently challenging the status quo. I'm a firm believer in 'profit with purpose' – that true success lies in collective growth, in lifting others as you rise. Advertisement

I've pursued what excites me, be it acting, entrepreneurship, or exploring new industries. Diversification, both in business and mindset, is key. Ultimately, it's about adapting, learning, and executing with conviction. Build something meaningful, and success will follow.