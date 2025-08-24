Cinnamon Life City of Dreams: Colombo’s One-stop Food Haven

If you are in Colombo for a short trip, do not fret about finding food. Head to Cinnamon Life City of Dreams that has 12 restaurants and bars as well as a Dilmah Tea Lounge

Colombo can spoil any gourmand with food choices: the ubiquitous egg hoppers, kiribhat (milk rice), string hoppers, kottu (a mix of chopped Godambe roti, meat curry, vegetables, eggs etc), Ambulthiyal (a very distinct Sinhalese fish curry) to watalappam (coconut custard pudding) and king coconut. From swank restaurants, street eateries to the iconic Dutch Hospital Complex, good food is everywhere.

But if you are in Colombo for a short trip and do not want to travel around for delicious food, step into Cinnamon Life City of Dreams, South Asia’s largest integrated resort.

With 12 restaurants and bars as we’ll as a Dilmah Tea Lounge, it really is a one-stop choice for all gourmands. Not only is there the best of Sri Lankan food, there’s Japanese, Chinese specialty restaurants along with the highly recommended Staten bar & Grill, a steakhouse like no other.

Positioned on the beautiful waterfront of Beira Lake and overlooking the Indian Ocean in the Central Business District, Cinnamon Life City of Dreams is now Colombo’s most sought-after food hub. Pay attention to art positioned beautifully around the resort. Walk up the escalator to gape at a huge sun painted in burnished orange. Stare at the artistry of flowers in tall vases. And scan the crowd - you might spot a celebrity walking in and out of this City of Dreams.

Here’s a look at the must-eat/drink in Colombo’s City of Dreams. Quizine:Largest buffet in the town offering a diverse range across Indian, Western (Italian), Chinese, Japanese, and Sri Lankan cuisines including a strong seafood and dessert selection

Must try: Sri Lankan hoppers, rice & curry.

Opening Hours: Breakfast 7:00am–10:30am | Lunch 12:00pm–3:00pm | Dinner 6:30pm–10:30pm Dreams & Beats:By day, sink into the infinity pool and as evening rolls in, Dreams & Beats turns into the city's ultimate nightlife hotspot.

Must try: Everything is exquisite here, including the sandwiches, burgers and pizzas.

Opening Hours: Breakfast 9:00am–12:00pm | Lunch 12:00pm–3:00pm | Dinner 3:00pm–7:00pm Sweet Lab:Best place for coffee and cakes and small bites.

Must try: Legendary Fountain Café hot dog.

Opening Hours: Breakfast 7:00am–11:00am | Lunch 11:00am–3:00pm | Dinner 3:00pm–7:00pm Bistro des Marees:From crunchy salads to perfectly grilled fish and seasonal vegetables, this eatery brings the vibrant flavours of the Mediterranean to your table.

Must try: Mediterranean inspired food Saturday brunch. Healthy bowls. You can also opt for the set two or three-course menu that starts at LKR 4,900 (1LKR = 0.29 INR).

Opening Hours: Lunch 12:00pm–3:30pm | Dinner 6:30pm–11:00pm

Staten Bar & Grill:A quintessential American steakhouse, it is known for limitless, tender ribs and a spread packed with bold flavours. At the heart of the restaurant is an open parrilla grill where imported steak from the US is cooked to perfection.

Must try: Grain-fed USDA Prime Ribeye, Striploin, Tenderloin and Grass-fed Australian Striploin.

Opening Hours: Dinner 6:30pm–11:00pm Gatz Bar: A two-tiered Champagne and Cocktail bar, it isthe main bar of the hotel and serves local-inspired drinks and food.

Must try: Pick one from The Martini Chronicles and NoLo (non & low alcoholic) cocktails. For a local high, try the Pineapple toddy.

Opening Hours: Lunch 3:00pm–12:00am | Fri & Sat 3:00pm–2:00am Cloud Wine:As the first of its kind, Cloud Wine is redefining the country's wine culture. At the heart of Cloud Wine is a meticulously curated selection of world-class wines paired with gourmet canapés, tapas and charcuterie & cheese.

Must try: Just try everything!

Opening Hours: Dinner 5:00pm–12:00am Indiya:Born from a portmanteau of ‘India’ and ‘Yashvi’, a name that translates to ‘glorious’, Indiya is the best Indian in town. Offering regional Indian cuisine in a beautiful space, Indiya embodies the essence of India's culinary traditions.

Must try: Kurkura dhokla, Paneer lifafa, Tandoori Kaala Jhinga, Champaran meat, Lancha Jamun

Opening Hours: Lunch 12:00pm–3:30pm | Dinner 6:30pm–11:00pm Yoroko:A Japanese restaurant that embrace the essence of ‘Yorokobi' which signifies joy and welcome. Yoroko presents an Robatayaki dining experience in a space with grey and red granite, wood and the delicate intricacy of paper Shojis.

Must try: Kushiyaki (Skewers), Half Dozen Hiroshima Oysters 3 Ways, Grilled Pork Chop Shogayaki and the desserts (Matcha Frozen Mousse, Black Sesame NamelakaandYuzu Marinated Strawberries)

Opening Hours: Dinner 6:30pm–11:00pm Sapphire Dragon:Classic Cantonese cuisine is served with contemporary flair.

Must try: Braised South African abalone (10-head) with oyster sauce, Braised fish maw with XO sauce, Sri Lankan mud crab. Live fish: Grouper or Silver snapper

Opening Hours: Lunch 12:00pm–3:30pm | Dinner 6:30pm–11:00pm

Flux:This cocktail lounge is perched on the 24th floor with breathtaking vistas of the Indian Ocean. Has a huge collection of drinks paired with street bites, BBQ grill and Bao buns.

Must try: Signature cocktails: Daybreak Blue, Golden Hour Orange, Afterglow Pink, Twilight Purple, Midnight Black. And arrack. Opening Hours: Dinner 5:00pm–12:00am | Fri & Sat 5:00pm–2:00am

t-Lounge & Bar by Dilmah:Located on the 7th floor of the City of Dreams, sip the exquisite Dilmah tea that now sells in 108 countries. Pair tea with food and pick up ethically produced gifts from beautiful handcrafted pottery to terracotta figurines and statuettes created by the Mankada Centre for Traditional Arts and Crafts and aimed at supporting marginalised communities living on the periphery of the Udawalawe National Park in South East Sri Lanka.

Must try: Tea-inspired desserts in a glass.

What else to do in City of Dreams:Head to the state-of-the-art casino and entertainment zone; shop at the luxury retail promenade featuring designer brands alongside artisanal Sri Lankan boutiques; slough off urban malice in Kurundu spa.

Fact File: Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams, No. 01, Justice Akbar Mawatha, Colombo 02

Website: www.cinnamonlife.com

Getting there: A 45 minute drive from the Colombo Airport. Arrive in a private helicopter.

The resort provides luxury car and limousine services.