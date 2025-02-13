Pakistan's cricket team defeated South Africa in the third ODI of the Tri-Series on Wednesday, and one of the post-match scenes from Pakistan has gone viral online. The viral video of an official presenting the ‘Catch of the Match’ award worth 1 lakh PKR (approx ₹31,000) to South African cricketer Wiaan Mulder has left netizens in splits.

In the video, an official can be seen handing the check to Wiaan Mulder. As the all-rounder stepped forward to pose with the check, he asked the official to change the way of holding the check, and what happened next has left social media abuzz.

Watch viral video In the viral video, the South African player comes to accept the check from the official. While posing in front of the cameras, he urges the official to hold it horizontally. As Mulder attempts to change the check's alignment and holds it upside down, the official changes its position one more time. Within seconds, Mulder again changes the check's position.

The video clip of the scene has sparked numerous reactions on social media. Several users posted hilarious messages while sharing the video.

“Champions trophy 2025 is gonna be a circus to watch … The paki way [sic],” commented a user on the post.

“Check of ₹31000 for international game [sic]”

“100,000 PKR = $358 USD. That's how much donation he is getting?? [sic],” commented another user.

The ODI tri-series, between Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand, kicked off in Pakistan's Gadaffi Stadium on February 8. In the first match, New Zealand competed against Pakistan. The first two matches were held in Rawalpindi, whereas the next matches will be played in Karachi.