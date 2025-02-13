‘Circus to watch’: Viral video of struggle over ₹30,000 check post ODI match in Pakistan leaves netizens laughing

A video of the Pakistan cricket team's post-match award presentation to Wiaan Mulder has gone viral, eliciting humorous reactions on social media. The clip shows Mulder playfully adjusting the check's position, leading to a flurry of comments and laughter online.

Livemint
Updated13 Feb 2025, 09:36 AM IST
Advertisement
A video of post-match scene of ongoing ODI series in Pakistan has gone viral online. Know why

Pakistan's cricket team defeated South Africa in the third ODI of the Tri-Series on Wednesday, and one of the post-match scenes from Pakistan has gone viral online. The viral video of an official presenting the ‘Catch of the Match’ award worth 1 lakh PKR (approx 31,000) to South African cricketer Wiaan Mulder has left netizens in splits.

Also Read | If Indians and Pakistanis can relocate, why can’t Gazans?

In the video, an official can be seen handing the check to Wiaan Mulder. As the all-rounder stepped forward to pose with the check, he asked the official to change the way of holding the check, and what happened next has left social media abuzz.

Advertisement
Also Read | South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live streaming details: How to watch in India

Watch viral video

In the viral video, the South African player comes to accept the check from the official. While posing in front of the cameras, he urges the official to hold it horizontally. As Mulder attempts to change the check's alignment and holds it upside down, the official changes its position one more time. Within seconds, Mulder again changes the check's position.

Advertisement

The video clip of the scene has sparked numerous reactions on social media. Several users posted hilarious messages while sharing the video.

“Champions trophy 2025 is gonna be a circus to watch … The paki way [sic],” commented a user on the post.

“Check of 31000 for international game [sic]”

Also Read | How Pakistan, US, world media reacted after lotus bloomed in Delhi

“100,000 PKR = $358 USD. That's how much donation he is getting?? [sic],” commented another user.

The ODI tri-series, between Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand, kicked off in Pakistan's Gadaffi Stadium on February 8. In the first match, New Zealand competed against Pakistan. The first two matches were held in Rawalpindi, whereas the next matches will be played in Karachi.

Advertisement

The final of the tri-series will be held on February 14 at the same venue, five days before the tournament openerThe tri-series in Pakistan comes as a precursor to the ICC Champions Trophy, which begins February 19.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Circus to watch’: Viral video of struggle over ₹30,000 check post ODI match in Pakistan leaves netizens laughing
First Published:13 Feb 2025, 09:36 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget