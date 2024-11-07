Citadel Honey Bunny public review: Netizens say ‘better than original’; Varun Dhawan-Samantha leave viewers ‘awestruck’

Citadel: Honey Bunny, a spin-off series streaming on Amazon Prime Video, stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Directed by Raj & DK, the show has received positive feedback for its action and storytelling, with many users praising its entertainment value and creative direction.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated7 Nov 2024, 04:21 PM IST
Citadel Honey Bunny public review: Netizens call it better than the original; Varun Dhawan-Samantha impress viewers
Citadel Honey Bunny public review: Netizens call it better than the original; Varun Dhawan-Samantha impress viewers(Screengrab from YouTube/Prime Video)

Citadel: Honey Bunny was released on November 7. The spin-off to the American TV series Citadel is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The OTT action thriller stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the main characters. The web series, directed by the celebrated Bollywood director duo Raj & DK, also stars Kay Kay Menon, Sikandar Kher and Saqib Saleem.

Some social media users have already managed to watch a few episodes of the OTT show. Let’s look at the comments.

Also Read | Citadel Honey Bunny song out: Check social media reactions

“2 episodes in #CitadelHoneyBunny & its already FAR FAR FAR superior in terms of action choreography and storytelling than the 300 million dollar soulless project that kickstarted this franchise in the first place!” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

“binge watched all the epis of #CitadelHoneyBunny & i must say it was entertaining+ keeps u hooked throughout, @Varun_dvn man you were incredible the way u did those action scenes so effortlessly & naturally, i was awestruck, also u were fab in those emotional scenes as well,” came from another.

Also Read | Karan Johar’s film, ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki….’ to release in April; Check date here

“A gritty spy thriller with balanced portions of action, thrill, romance, humor and emotional quotient. @rajndk never fails to impress with their creative flair. Such an interesting screenplay. I binged the whole series without even realizing how,” posted one user.

“Humour & action sequences are good, especially one-take action scenes, which are the highlights of this show,” remarked one user while calling the Hindi version “is “far superior” to the original.

“Have watched three EPISODES of @Varun_dvn's #CitadelHoneyBunny and can say that this is an ABSOLUTE BANGER in terms of STORY, SLICK ACTION and CONTENT,” posted another user.

Also Read | ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ and the dangers of mediocrity

One user gave it 4/5 and wrote, “Raj & DK deliver yet another masterpiece with Citadel: Honey Bunny. With a solid story, killer performances (shoutout to Varun & Samantha), and Raj & DK’s classic direction, this one’s a WIN.”

Raj & DK react

Raj & DK shared screenshots from critics’ reviews of the show and expressed gratitude for the love the OTT show had started getting.

“It is so exciting to see such an amazing response from all across the globe! So grateful,” they wrote.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 04:21 PM IST
