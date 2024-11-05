Citadel Honey Bunny song out: Check social media reactions on Varun Dhawan-Samantha Prabhu’s chemistry in OTT series

The action thriller Citadel Honey Bunny, featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will be available on Amazon Prime on November 7. A song titled 'Tufaan' has been released, receiving acclaim for its energetic beats and lyrical depth as fans eagerly await the series.

Livemint
Updated5 Nov 2024, 05:29 PM IST
Citadel Honey Bunny is an action-packed spin-off in the Citadel franchise, produced by the Russo Brothers and directed by Raj & DK Set in the 1990s
Citadel Honey Bunny is an action-packed spin-off in the Citadel franchise, produced by the Russo Brothers and directed by Raj & DK Set in the 1990s(Screengarb)

Citadel Honey Bunny, the action thriller featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is set to release on Amazon Prime on Thursday, November 7. Ahead of the release, T-series launched a song from the series – ‘Tufaan’.

The track combines high-energy beats by Sachin-Jigar and powerful lyrics from Priya Saraiya, while the vocals of Ash King, Shubham Kabra, and Shruti Dhasmana bring an engaging dynamic.

Social media users said they ‘love’ the song and praised both Varun and Samantha as they eagerly wait for the series launch.

Also Read | OTT releases in November: Citadel, Vettaiyan, Emilia Pérez, Dune and more

In the video of Tufaan, Bunny (Varun) trains Honey (Samantha) in espionage, showcasing dramatic action sequences and hinting at the deeper relationship between their characters as they prepare for high-stakes missions.

Watch:

Also Read | Amazon CEO orders budget analysis of Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel amid poor reviews

Here's how the social media users reacted:

“Samantha proving Again that she is the most versatile actress in this generation,” a user said.

“Cant wait to see Varun and Samantha in this one,” another added.

“Loveed the song by Filddecraft , its so intense and blending so well . Just Loved it . Cannot wait to see Honey Bunny,” said another user.

“Masterpiece again,” a user wrote.

Also Read | Devara Part 1 OTT release likely to disappoint Bollywood fans

“Varun is back,” said a user.

“What a voice,” praised a user.

“Good lyrics,” another user said. “Woww.. Gaurav Kadu You never fail to amaze us with what you can do with your voice!!! Big congratulations!!!” a user added.

“Sooon superhit,” a fan predicted.

About Citadel Honey Bunny

Also Read | Indian OTT originals attract a third of viewers amid content discovery hurdles

Citadel Honey Bunny is an action-packed spin-off in the Citadel franchise, produced by the Russo Brothers and directed by Raj & DK Set in the 1990s, it brings together nostalgic charm with a fast-paced spy narrative.

Starring Varun Dhawan as Bunny and Samantha as Honey, this series dives into intense espionage, blending Raj & DK’s unique storytelling style with the Russo Brothers’ penchant for thrilling action.

Honey and Bunny navigate complex missions that reveal more about their pasts and the global Citadel network, making it a captivating addition to the expanding franchise universe.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 05:29 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsCitadel Honey Bunny song out: Check social media reactions on Varun Dhawan-Samantha Prabhu’s chemistry in OTT series

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    152.30
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.35 (3.64%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.15
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    2.1 (0.74%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    257.80
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.05 (2%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    849.20
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    19.35 (2.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,320.80
    03:53 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    44.1 (3.45%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    235.00
    03:56 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    4.2 (1.82%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,519.05
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    116.1 (1.12%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,332.50
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    12.85 (0.97%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,548.10
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -82.6 (-5.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,708.00
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -88.75 (-4.94%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,640.20
    03:57 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -72.55 (-4.24%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,180.70
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -179.4 (-4.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    HFCL share price

    127.85
    03:47 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    8.5 (7.12%)

    Jindal Saw share price

    326.10
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    16.15 (5.21%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    1,014.65
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    49.25 (5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    495.45
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    23 (4.87%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.00-160.00
      Chennai
      80,261.00-160.00
      Delhi
      80,413.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.