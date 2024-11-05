Citadel Honey Bunny song out: Check social media reactions on Varun Dhawan-Samantha Prabhu’s chemistry in OTT series

Citadel Honey Bunny, the action thriller featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is set to release on Amazon Prime on Thursday, November 7. Ahead of the release, T-series launched a song from the series – ‘Tufaan’.

The track combines high-energy beats by Sachin-Jigar and powerful lyrics from Priya Saraiya, while the vocals of Ash King, Shubham Kabra, and Shruti Dhasmana bring an engaging dynamic.

Social media users said they ‘love’ the song and praised both Varun and Samantha as they eagerly wait for the series launch.

In the video of Tufaan, Bunny (Varun) trains Honey (Samantha) in espionage, showcasing dramatic action sequences and hinting at the deeper relationship between their characters as they prepare for high-stakes missions.

Watch:

Also Read | Amazon CEO orders budget analysis of Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel amid poor reviews

Here's how the social media users reacted: “Samantha proving Again that she is the most versatile actress in this generation,” a user said.

“Cant wait to see Varun and Samantha in this one,” another added.

“Loveed the song by Filddecraft , its so intense and blending so well . Just Loved it . Cannot wait to see Honey Bunny,” said another user.

“Masterpiece again,” a user wrote.

Also Read | Devara Part 1 OTT release likely to disappoint Bollywood fans

“Varun is back,” said a user.

“What a voice,” praised a user.

“Good lyrics,” another user said. “Woww.. Gaurav Kadu You never fail to amaze us with what you can do with your voice!!! Big congratulations!!!” a user added.

“Sooon superhit,” a fan predicted.

About Citadel Honey Bunny

Also Read | Indian OTT originals attract a third of viewers amid content discovery hurdles

Citadel Honey Bunny is an action-packed spin-off in the Citadel franchise, produced by the Russo Brothers and directed by Raj & DK Set in the 1990s, it brings together nostalgic charm with a fast-paced spy narrative.

Starring Varun Dhawan as Bunny and Samantha as Honey, this series dives into intense espionage, blending Raj & DK’s unique storytelling style with the Russo Brothers’ penchant for thrilling action.