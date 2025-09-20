‘Civic sense of the elite’: Gurugram man's viral post slams Mercedes owner for littering

A viral Reddit post about a littering incident in Gurugram has struck a chord online, sparking discussions about civic responsibility among India’s so-called “elite.”

The post, titled “Civic Sense of the ‘Elite’”, was shared by a user who recounted his experience outside a showroom on Golf Course Road. The Redditor described spotting a Mercedes E-Class parked nearby, with a woman in her late 40s seated in the back seat. After finishing her food, she allegedly rolled down her window and tossed a paper plate and napkin directly onto the service road.

The user, who stepped out of his car to intervene, politely requested her not to litter. What followed left him stunned. According to the post, the woman replied: “So?? I don’t see a dustbin around and I can’t litter my car. You may not know, but it costs a lot to get a car dry-cleaned.” She then rolled up her window and asked her driver to handle the situation, after which he reportedly told the Redditor to move along.

Frustrated, the user reflected on the irony of the situation, writing: “People who flaunt status, luxury, and education often fail at the most basic form of civic sense. Lesson of the day: Being wealthy doesn’t make you elite. True class is in respecting your surroundings.”

The post quickly went viral, with thousands of upvotes and comments pouring in. Many users echoed the sentiment that civic responsibility should not be tied to wealth or status, but to awareness and respect for one’s environment. Others pointed out that India’s struggle with littering often comes not from lack of infrastructure alone, but from indifference among those who have the resources and education to know better.

A user commented, “Many people here got rich by selling their land, not by education. Civic sense is something they can't buy.”

Another user shared, “Not surprising. And, I am here, today morning, who wrapped the middle portion of an apple, I ate in my office shuttle in bunch of tissue papers and I kept it with myself until I reached the office and threw there in the bin, even though the waste in my case was pretty bio-degradable. Ofcourse I don't want applauds for this. But just felt like sharing."

The third user wrote, “What an idiot! For next time, ‘you might not know but there are car bins that are available in the market, get some civic sense.'”

Also Read | In charts: The great Indian American dream falters under Trump

“Gurgaon is the worst city when it comes to civic sense,” the fourth user wrote.

“99% of the rich are flashy idiots. Her car is probably on a massive loan scheme. People who are really rich and wealthy will never behave like this,” the fifth wrote.