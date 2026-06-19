Bring 'thali' and 'chamach' to Jantar Mantar protest tomorrow, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke asks supporters

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder, Abhijeet Dipke has urged supporters to bring a ‘thali’ (plate) and a 'chamach' (spoon) while attending the scheduled protest at Delhi Jantar Mantar on Saturday, 20 June.
"All the cockroaches joining tomorrow's protest at Jantar Mantar should carry a thali and a chamach with you. You know the rest of the story," Dipke said in a video shared by CJP on social media handles.
The youth-led movement said it had secured Delhi Police's permission for its June 20 protest at Jantar Mantar seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy and examination-related issues. The protest is scheduled at 1 pm.
The phrase ‘Thali’ and ‘Chamach’ refers to the famous nationwide ‘Thali Bajao’ (banging plates and spoons) initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during COVID-19 on 22 March, 2020.
During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a "Janata Curfew" and requested citizens to step out onto their balconies and bang plates (thalis) with spoons (chamachs) for 5-10 minutes
The nationwide exercise was designed as a show of collective gratitude towards doctors, medical staff, police officers, and essential workers risking their lives on the frontline.
Dipke had earlier warned of an indefinite sit-in if the movement's demands were not met. However, the organisation did not comment on the proposed indefinite protest in its latest statement announcing police clearance for the June 20 demonstration.
CJP has emerged as a youth-led online movement that has campaigned on issues such as examination irregularities, unemployment and recruitment delays. The group gained prominence through social media campaigns and has since organised protests and outreach programmes in several parts of the country.
The CJP's first protest at Jantar Mantar saw thousands of people in attendance on 6 June. Similar protests were later held in other states, such as Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Amritsar, and Nagpur, seeking Pradhan's resignation.
The CJP has focused its campaign on alleged shortcomings in the education and examination system, particularly controversies surrounding competitive examinations such as NEET, and has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
(With agency inputs)
Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.
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