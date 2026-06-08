CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke takes aim at PM Modi over NEET paper leaks: 'If he can stop Ukraine war, why not this'

Cockroach Janta Party founder, Abhijeet Dipke said that it was the responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign for exam-related lapses.

Addressing a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra on 7 June, a day after his newly-formed outfit held a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital seeking Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak as well as issues being faced in the CBSE on-screen marking (OSM) mechanism, Dipke stressed on the need to ask questions.

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The system will become proper only when the youth raise their voice, he said.

"Merely voting once in five years is not politics. People must ask questions to those for whom they have voted," he said.

When asked about why he did not speak about PM Modi (during the Jantar Mantar agitation), Dipke said, "If accountability (for the exam lapses) is not getting fixed, it is the responsibility of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan."

If he can stop the war between Russia and Ukraine, can't he stop the paper leak, Dipke asked.

Did PM Modi stop war? In March 2022, after thousands of Indian students became stranded in active conflict zones like Kharkiv and Sumy, PM Modi reportedly held multiple phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

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A BJP campaign video dramatised the return of a student from Ukraine and showed her saying that she firmly believed PM Modi would take her home. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that as a direct result of these diplomatic communications, localised shelling and fighting were paused to create safe corridors for Indian nationals.

I was there in both cases when PM Modi's phone calls. I am an eyewitness, I was there," Jaishankar told The Lallantop when asked if the Indian PM spoke to Putin to halt the fighting.

While some politicians have occasionally characterised these localised humanitarian truces in campaign rallies as "stopping the war", official clarifications that the broader Russia-Ukraine war was never halted

On Gen Z protests in Bangladesh and Nepal Dipke has also warned that he will stage protests in various states and cities in the country if Pradhan does not resign by June 13 over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests.

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Asked about recent Gen Z protests in Nepal and Bangladesh, Dipke stressed on Sunday that the CJP movement has been peaceful and cannot be compared with demonstrations that occurred in the neighbouring countries. The CJP is exclusively for Gen Z, and it won't be associated with any political party, he asserted

Thousands of people attended CJP protes held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6, demanding the resignation of Pradhan over the alleged paper leak cases in the country.

In a video posted on X on Sunday night, Dipke said, "Earlier I said that if Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign till Saturday (June 13), the agitation will go on a wider scale. Going in that direction, if Pradhan won't resign, I will personally go to different cities and states and undertake protests with a demand for his resignation."

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He also spoke about plans for the next phase of agitation in the national capital. "If Dharmendra Pradhan doesn't resign even after protests in states, we will not have any option but to agitate again. Students from various corners of the country will then come together in New Delhi and agitate peacefully."

"We will not stop till Pradhan resigns. He should take moral responsibility for ruining the future of over one crore students," Dipke said.

(With PTI inputs)

News Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. Trends News Home CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke takes aim at PM Modi over NEET paper leaks: 'If he can stop Ukraine war, why not this'