CJP to launch nationwide protest against Dharmendra Pradhan in Pune today, threatens indefinite Jantar Mantar sit-in

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will hit the streets in Pune today, launching what it calls a nationwide protest to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam-related controversies.

The latest agitation follows the 6 June protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, organized by US-returnee Abhishek Dipke, days after he started the online movement. Today's protest will be held at the Ambedkar Statue on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus at 4 pm.

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The demand for Pradhan's resignation comes in the wake of alleged examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leak and issues faced by Class 12 students due to the on-screen marking system.

The CJP has warned of an indefinite sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar from 20 June if Pradhan does not resign. The group said in a statement that protests will be held across several cities, including Pune, Lucknow, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Hyderabad. CJP founder Dipke said in a post on X that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will join the Pune demonstration today.

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Calling it a national issue affecting millions of students and families, the group said, "The Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, has failed to take responsibility for these repeated failures. Accountability must begin at the top. That is why we reiterate our demand: Dharmendra Pradhan should resign."

It said if the government fails to act on the demand, "the youth of this country will gather together on June 20 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for an indefinite peaceful sit-in protest till the minister resigns".

Describing itself as a movement to defend the integrity of India's education system, the CJP invited students, parents, teachers and citizens to join what it called a nationwide struggle for accountability and justice.

At the 6 June protest, thousands of students and young people from different parts of the country gathered to demand accountability for alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and to call for Pradhan's resignation.

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Dipke formed the satirical social media page in response to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s comments. He had termed unemployed youth who become media or social media professionals, activists, RTI activists, as cockroaches.

The group has gained visibility in recent weeks through social media campaigns centred on examination-related issues and has sought to position itself as a youth-led platform advocating reforms in the education sector.

The Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, has failed to take responsibility for these repeated failures. Accountability must begin at the top.

Organisers had described the 6 June mobilisation as the beginning of a larger nationwide campaign, with the new announcement outlining the next phase of protests across multiple cities and a proposed indefinite sit-in in the national capital.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.

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