CJP claps back at JP Nadda’s comments on student activists: Social media reacts, ‘Is this undeclared Emergency?’

JP Nadda played it down as he spoke about arresting students during protests. He referred to his own days as a student leader.

“When I was a student activist, I was arrested many times from my classroom during the Emergency, when the Congress Party was in power. Such circumstances are a part of a student activist's journey,” the Health and Family Welfare minister said in the Parliament.

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Ashutosh Ranka took a sharp dig at Nadda’s comments. The CJP spokesperson asked, “You mean to say that the country hasn’t progressed one bit in the last 50 years?”

Ranka’s dry humour sparks many comments on social media.

“He’s saying that it was completely normal during the Emergency. So, it is completely normal even now. Hence, an undeclared Emergency,” came a sarcastic reply.

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“Is he insinuating that now we are in an unannounced emergency?” echoed another user.

Also Read | Marriage proposals pour in for CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke after protests

One user commented, “Now, the true colours are showing up.”

The comments appear as students are reportedly being arrested across the country. Many social media videos show that individual students are either harassed or beaten up for taking part in the Jantar Mantar protest.

The interest in “CJP” was high on Google India during 27-28 July:

The interest in “CJP” was high on Google India during 27-28 July

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Saurav Das warns Centre CJP spokesperson Saurav Das strongly criticised the Supreme Court's interim order on the PILs concerning the CJP protest. According to him, Direction No. 4 raises serious concerns. This direction, he argues, contradicts the government's assurance of 25 July.

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The Centre promised to withdraw FIRs against protesters. It also promised not to target participants in the movement. According to Das, the CJP called off its protest on the basis of this assurance.

Also Read | CJP says govt assured them relief for protestors in late-night meeting

Saurav Das warned that the government might weaponise the SC order. This, he said, could enable continued harassment of protesters. He called this concern valid from the very start of the protest.

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Das also criticised the government for failing to oppose the order. He called the court's order "wholly unacceptable" given this context. Das cited Bihar and Assam as examples of this approach. He said the court had not mandated continued prosecution. CJP has already planned its line of action if the Centre doesn’t stop targeting the protesting students.

“...the Cockroach Janta Party will have no option but to resume its nationwide protest to protect the students and young protesters who stood up not for themselves alone, but for the future of this nation. A government that breaks its word cannot expect the youth to remain silent. If the guarantees are dishonoured, the streets of India will once again become the voice of its young,” Das declared.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.