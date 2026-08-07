CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke criticises Supreme Court’s comment on TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s ‘fear of eggs’

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has reacted sharply to the Supreme Court's remarks directed at TMC MP Mahua Moitra. The court had refused to grant her requested relief.

Justice Dipankar Datta questioned Moitra's “fear of eggs”. He noted freedom fighters once faced much bigger threats.

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“You are in politics and fear eggs? Freedom fighters took bullets,” the Supreme Court said.

Dipke responded strongly to this specific comparison.

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He asked whether the court now expected everyone to face bullets. He questioned what such statements meant for ordinary citizens.

“Does the Supreme Court now want everybody to take bullets? When these kinds of statements are made by the judges of the Supreme Court against opposition leaders, what hope does it leave for the common person?” asked the CJP founder.

The Supreme Court earlier declined to hear Moitra's petition. She earlier sought permission to appear virtually before the police. This is related to a case involving a Facebook post.

A Bench of Justices Datta and Sheel Nagu heard the matter. They dismissed her concerns about potential egg-throwing incidents. The judges called such applications unsuitable for the court, as reported by Bar and Bench.

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The underlying case stemmed from remarks made in June. A BJP leader lodged a complaint against Moitra. This followed her comments in two social media videos.

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Supporters previously gathered outside a court with eggs. They allegedly intended to throw these at Moitra. The Calcutta High Court had already granted her interim protection.

However, she was directed to appear before investigators by 14 August. Her lawyer argued that she had risked mob attacks in person. He cited a previous incident where eggs were thrown.

The Supreme Court remained unconvinced by these submissions overall. It noted that the High Court had already addressed cooperation requirements. Her counsel ultimately withdrew the petition following this response, according to Bar and Bench.

Social media reactions Social media users reacted to the Supreme Court’s comments.

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“Freedom fighters took bullets from the British rulers. They killed and kept Indians as slaves. What is the Supreme Court trying to convey here? Is the BJP another version of the British? Do we need to fight against the BJP to get freedom for the country?” asked one user.

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“This is easily one of the Top 10 one-liners coming from the Supreme Court. Brutal,” commented another user.

One user wrote, “This can be taken as an invitation to egg every BJP MLA, even Modi. Everyone should print this judgment and wear it on their neck at all times if they say anything.”

“If people throw eggs at a Central minister, will they be spared or sent to jail as anti-national?” asked another user.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.