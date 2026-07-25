CJP: ‘Notorious criminals’ spotted in Kolkata protest; CM Suvendu Adhikari vows to set an example with severe punishment

Seventy people have been identified from Friday's student protest, according to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. He said that 7 cases had been registered after the Dharmatala march violence, Anandabazar Patrika reported.

This is the first time that the newly-enacted Goonda Suppression Act will be invoked. CM Adhikari warned that offenders would face such punishment that their families would remember for a long time.

Police confirmed that 5 complaints had come directly from media organisations. One additional case was registered by the police independently.

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Charges include unlawful assembly, rioting and obstructing public servants' duties. Incitement to violence has also been included among the formal charges.

The Cockroach Janata Party's Delhi protest extended to Kolkata on 24 July. Demonstrators marched at Dharmatala against alleged NEET paper leak corruption. CJP supporters and Left-affiliated student groups joined the march together.

According to police, attempts were made to attack officers during proceedings. Journalists were allegedly assaulted amid the chaotic scenes.

Addressing the Assembly on Saturday, the Bengal CM directly condemned the attacks on journalists. He said police had remained restrained despite repeated provocation attempts.

Six FIRs were registered at Hare Street Police Station. One additional case was filed separately at the Entally Police Station.

Suvendu Adhikari described how violence escalated once marchers had reached Dorina Crossing. Protesters allegedly threw shoes and bottles, deliberately targeting journalists.

The Bengal CM claimed that the intention was to provoke the police into baton charges. Officers reportedly resisted this provocation despite 6 journalists being seriously injured.

The chief minister insisted that none of the 70 identified was actual students. He also claimed that none had genuine connections to the NEET protest movement.

Adhikari named 5 individuals whom he called “notorious criminals”. These included residents from Rajabagan, Kidderpore, Ekbalpur and Watgunge. Incidentally, all the names he mentioned were muslims.

“I am naming these five goons. We will take action against them under the Goonda Suppression Act in such a way that, not just they, but three generations of their families will remember it,” Anandabazar Patrika quoted the CM as saying.

Severe Punishment He vowed strict action against these 5 under the new law. According to Adhikari, it demonstrates exactly why the legislation was necessary.

He also alleged that Left student organisations, including SFI, had infiltrated proceedings. He questioned whether many participants held genuine college affiliations at all.

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According to CM Adhikari, throwing bottles or shoes isn't part of Bengal's culture.

“If throwing eggs is not part of West Bengal’s culture, then throwing water bottles or shoes at journalists is not part of this state’s culture either,” Adhikari added.