CJP protest: Blinkit user sends pork to Muslim demonstrator in Kolkata; gets reply, 'I don't hate you'

A social media user has described an unsettling incident during the CJP protest in Kolkata. The user, “sajahan_anyways”, shared his experience through a detailed Instagram carousel post.

The demonstration itself drew large crowds carrying various political flags. Groups included Left-affiliated student organisations like SFI, AISA and PDSF.

The user then described receiving an unusual Blinkit delivery notification during the CJP protest in Kolkata. The message strangely started with the greeting "Hey Mullah". It stated someone named Shourjya Shikhar Betal had placed an order. The order was reportedly getting delivered within 9 minutes at that point.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Instagram Post On Instagram, the user revealed that the delivery location was near a protest site. It specified "near CPIM protest site Sealdah, Raja Bazar, Kolkata" precisely. The order itself contained a small pack of pork bacon. The user noted this was seemingly a deliberate religious provocation.

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“You sending me Pork with my name as 'Hey Mullah' will not make me hate you. Neither will it stop me from believing what is right. You should not have sent that in COD. The least you could've done was pay for what you have ordered. Under this regime, ₹228 is luxury, brother,” the user wrote.

“You should have thought about the delivery person (his name was Mohammed). You jeopardised his safety. For you, this person had to come to Sealdah all the way from Park Street just to find that there was no recipient. Do you know the cost he has to pay for ethanol-blend petrol in this economic crisis?” the user asked.

The post criticised the broader treatment of gig workers under current policies.

“And you SHOULD be sensitive, especially when your government has made Gig workers' lives an absolute hell… Didn't you feel an ounce of shame while doing this mockery?” the user asked further.

The user suggested that the sender's action reflected personal unhappiness. They attributed it to what they called “media-driven Islamophobia”.

“I know you are sad with your own life, and that is how hating the Muslims eases that pain…I need you to know that I don't hate you. I understand you. And, from the bottom of my heart, I do believe that one day you will change your views,” the user wrote.

“You will realise who actually loves this country and who is selling this country off to businessmen. And we will walk together in a rally against injustice,” the user concluded.

Finally, the user addressed Blinkit directly regarding platform misuse. They questioned whether the company knew such harassment was possible. They asked what preventative measures the company might now consider.

“Dear Blinkit, did you know that somebody can use your platform to spread hatred? Did you know that someone can call another person ‘Mullah’ on your platform? I didn't know that. Now that both of us know that, what can YOU do and what can I do to prevent this from happening again?” the user asked.