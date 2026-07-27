CJP Protest: ‘Craziest naarebazi’ reunited lost child with mother during internet suspension at Jantar Mantar — Video

Amid “Inquilab Zindabad”, “Jai Bheem”, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, slogans and a massive gathering at Delhi's Jantar Mantar during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, one chant or “craziest nareebazi” stood out, not as a political slogan, but as an impromptu public announcement that reunited a lost child with his mother.

Advertisement

Abishai Emmanuel George, an Instagram user from Goa who had travelled alone to Delhi to participate in the agitation, recounted the emotional incident in a post that has since gone viral on social media.

According to George, he found a young child separated from his family in the middle of the protest, where internet services were unavailable, making it difficult to contact the child's relatives.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What happened during the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar that involved a lost child? ⌵ During the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, an impromptu chant by Abishai Emmanuel George helped reunite a lost child with his mother when internet services were down, making communication difficult. 2 Why did the CJP choose to protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ The CJP protested at Jantar Mantar in response to the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, aiming to bring attention to the issue and demand government accountability. 3 How did the crowd react to the chant that helped find the lost child? ⌵ Thousands of protesters joined in the chant initiated by Abishai Emmanuel George, amplifying the message throughout the protest and quickly leading to the child's reunion with his mother. 4 What are the key demands of the CJP following the protest? ⌵ The CJP demands the immediate withdrawal of all FIRs against protesters, the release of detained students, and a written assurance from the government regarding no punitive action against protestors. 5 Should the government address the concerns raised by the CJP to avoid further protests? ⌵ Yes, the CJP has warned of resuming protests if the government fails to honor its agreement and address their concerns regarding police actions and treatment of protestors.

Thinking on his feet, George began shouting, "Preeti Gupta kahaan hai? Aapka bachcha yahan hai!" Instead of continuing slogans, thousands of protesters around him joined the chant, amplifying the message across the protest site.

Within moments, the child's mother heard the announcement and rushed to the spot, where she was reunited with her son.

Sharing the experience on Instagram, George wrote that he had travelled from Goa to Delhi to stand up for what he believed in during the NEET paper leak protest, but never expected to find a lost child amid the crowd.

Advertisement

He described the reunion as a moment he would never forget, adding that “Sometimes, humanity speaks louder than any protest. Grateful that I could play a small part in bringing a family back together.”

The video which includes the text “Gen Z presence of mind” has gone viral and garnered over 8 lakh views.

Advertisement

While the protest was marked by speeches, demonstrations and confrontations with police, the mother-son reunion has emerged as one of its most widely shared human-interest moments on social media.

Netizens react One of the social media users said, “Great work man.” Another remarked, “People couldn't believe how were these people so joyful while protesting.. people were so jealous that they tried to spread hatred.”

Also Read | CJP launches legal aid fund website for NEET protesters

“As a millennial I can feel that our country's future is in safe hands now. These kids are amazing and have potential to make India great again,” commented a third user.

“This world is surly healing! Plz keep it going”, “The amount of hope this protest has given me” were some other comments posted by internet users.

Advertisement

The heartwarming episode unfolded during the CJP's 37-day protest at Jantar Mantar, which concluded on July 25 after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister and the organisation called off its agitation following assurances from the Centre on its key demands.

CJP warns of fresh protest Meanwhile, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Monday announced that the outfit will be forced to resume its nationwide sit-in if the government does not honour its agreement by Tuesday. The CJP alleged the government committed a "breach of agreement" by continuing police actions, surveillance, and student detentions across Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, and Delhi.

It demanded the immediate withdrawal of all FIRs against the protesters, the release of detained students, and a “written agreement around legal cases be shared with us by tomorrow”.

Advertisement

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X