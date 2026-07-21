Rajesh Mall, a Kargil War veteran, had dreams for his daughter much like any other father – to see her build a successful career.

But last month, that dream was shattered when his 23-year-old daughter, Riya Kumari Thapa, a NEET aspirant, allegedly died by suicide at their home in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. She left behind a heartbreaking note for her parents that simply read, “I love you.”

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Since then, Mall, with his daughter's picture in his hand, has been seeking aswers. Mall attended the CJP protest march in New Delhi on Monday. In an interview with Peek TV, Mall lamented that the government had failed to listen to the protesters who took part in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) march to Parliament on Monday.

“I will take my daughter (photograph) wherever such protests seeking the government’s accountability are held. Whether they listen or not, I will be my daughter’s voice,” Mall is heard saying in the video interview to Peek TV.

Mall is a 1999 Kargil War veteran and hails form UttaraKhand. He was part of the CJP march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on Monday. His daughter Riya Kumari Thapa, a 23-year-old NEET aspirant from Dehradun died by suicide in June.

His daughter's tragic end

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What triggered the protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) regarding NEET examination regulations? ⌵ The CJP protests were triggered by allegations of a NEET paper leak and the subsequent deaths of NEET aspirants, including Riya Kumari Thapa, whose father voiced his dissatisfaction with the government's response. 2 Why did Rajesh Mall participate in the CJP protest march to Parliament? ⌵ Rajesh Mall participated in the protest to demand justice for his daughter, Riya Kumari Thapa, and to serve as her voice, expressing his disappointment with the government's lack of accountability for the deaths of students. 3 How did the government respond to the allegations of the NEET paper leak during the protests? ⌵ The government, represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, stated that strict actions would be taken against those involved in the paper leak and emphasized their commitment to student welfare. 4 Should the Union Education Minister resign due to the NEET paper leak controversy? ⌵ Protesters are calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, believing he is accountable for the issues surrounding the NEET examination and the resulting student tragedies. 5 What consequences did the CJP protests have in terms of police involvement and public order? ⌵ The protests resulted in confrontations between protesters and police, leading to injuries on both sides, multiple detentions, and the deployment of tear gas, highlighting conflicts over maintaining public order.

With a photograph of her daughter in his hand, Mall has been since then sharing her tragic story on stage alongside political leaders to demand justice. Mall has attended CJP protest at Jantar Mantar earlier this month. He has also met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as well.

Mall expressed disappointment that the government has not even expressed regret over the deaths of students.“The biggest tragedy is that the government has not even expressed regret so far.”

He said that the protest attended by thousands on Monday was a tribute to all those, including her daughter, who died by suicide. “At least that so many people have turned up for the protest while the government doesn't listen. That is why I am here. May be the country will wake up and may be he (Dharmendra Pradhan) will resign," he said.

Riya, a 23-year-old NEET aspirant from Dehradun Riya died by suicide at her residence in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on 16 June. A suicide note was allegedly recovered from her room. "I love you, Mummy, Papa. No one is at fault," she allegedly wrote in Hindi.

Senior police officer Ankit Kandari had said that frustration over a lack of success in her studies appears to be the primary reason behind the extreme step.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges, held on 3 May, was cancelled amid allegations of a paper leak. A re-test was held on 21 June.

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A number of NEET aspirants have died by suicide in last few months.

Chaos gripped the national capital on Monday as students poured onto the streets for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) march towards Parliament, with several confrontations breaking out between protesters and the police in central Delhi.

Government prioritised the NEET re-test: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told NDA MPs that the government prioritised the NEET re-test and ensured the results were declared without delay so that students' futures were not affected. He made the remarks during the NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, briefing reporters after the meeting, said the Prime Minister stressed that the government "stands with the students" and called for strict action against those responsible for the alleged NEET paper leak.

"On the NEET exam, the PM said we stand with the students. Those involved in paper leaks must face strict action, in consultation with top lawyers. Paper leaks are a matter of national concern and must not be politicised. Strict action should be taken not only by the Centre but also by states wherever paper leaks occur," ANI quoted Rijiju as saying.

\"The biggest tragedy is that the government has not even expressed regret so far.\" - Rajesh Mall

PM Modi's remaks came a day after chaos gripped central Delhi areas in national capital as protesters poured onto the streets for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) march towards Parliament, with several confrontations breaking out between protesters and the police in central Delhi.