'I will be my daughter's voice,' says grieving father of NEET aspirant who died by suicide | Watch

Rajesh Mall, a Kargil War veteran, had dreams for his daughter much like any other father – to see her build a successful career.
But last month, that dream was shattered when his 23-year-old daughter, Riya Kumari Thapa, a NEET aspirant, allegedly died by suicide at their home in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. She left behind a heartbreaking note for her parents that simply read, “I love you.”
Since then, Mall, with his daughter's picture in his hand, has been seeking aswers. Mall attended the CJP protest march in New Delhi on Monday. In an interview with Peek TV, Mall lamented that the government had failed to listen to the protesters who took part in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) march to Parliament on Monday.
“I will take my daughter (photograph) wherever such protests seeking the government’s accountability are held. Whether they listen or not, I will be my daughter’s voice,” Mall is heard saying in the video interview to Peek TV.
Mall is a 1999 Kargil War veteran and hails form UttaraKhand. He was part of the CJP march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on Monday. His daughter Riya Kumari Thapa, a 23-year-old NEET aspirant from Dehradun died by suicide in June.
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The CJP protests were triggered by allegations of a NEET paper leak and the subsequent deaths of NEET aspirants, including Riya Kumari Thapa, whose father voiced his dissatisfaction with the government's response.
Rajesh Mall participated in the protest to demand justice for his daughter, Riya Kumari Thapa, and to serve as her voice, expressing his disappointment with the government's lack of accountability for the deaths of students.
The government, represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, stated that strict actions would be taken against those involved in the paper leak and emphasized their commitment to student welfare.
Protesters are calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, believing he is accountable for the issues surrounding the NEET examination and the resulting student tragedies.
The protests resulted in confrontations between protesters and police, leading to injuries on both sides, multiple detentions, and the deployment of tear gas, highlighting conflicts over maintaining public order.
With a photograph of her daughter in his hand, Mall has been since then sharing her tragic story on stage alongside political leaders to demand justice. Mall has attended CJP protest at Jantar Mantar earlier this month. He has also met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as well.
Mall expressed disappointment that the government has not even expressed regret over the deaths of students.“The biggest tragedy is that the government has not even expressed regret so far.”
He said that the protest attended by thousands on Monday was a tribute to all those, including her daughter, who died by suicide. “At least that so many people have turned up for the protest while the government doesn't listen. That is why I am here. May be the country will wake up and may be he (Dharmendra Pradhan) will resign," he said.
Riya died by suicide at her residence in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on 16 June. A suicide note was allegedly recovered from her room. "I love you, Mummy, Papa. No one is at fault," she allegedly wrote in Hindi.
Senior police officer Ankit Kandari had said that frustration over a lack of success in her studies appears to be the primary reason behind the extreme step.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges, held on 3 May, was cancelled amid allegations of a paper leak. A re-test was held on 21 June.
A number of NEET aspirants have died by suicide in last few months.
Chaos gripped the national capital on Monday as students poured onto the streets for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) march towards Parliament, with several confrontations breaking out between protesters and the police in central Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told NDA MPs that the government prioritised the NEET re-test and ensured the results were declared without delay so that students' futures were not affected. He made the remarks during the NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, briefing reporters after the meeting, said the Prime Minister stressed that the government "stands with the students" and called for strict action against those responsible for the alleged NEET paper leak.
"On the NEET exam, the PM said we stand with the students. Those involved in paper leaks must face strict action, in consultation with top lawyers. Paper leaks are a matter of national concern and must not be politicised. Strict action should be taken not only by the Centre but also by states wherever paper leaks occur," ANI quoted Rijiju as saying.
PM Modi's remaks came a day after chaos gripped central Delhi areas in national capital as protesters poured onto the streets for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) march towards Parliament, with several confrontations breaking out between protesters and the police in central Delhi.
The march was taken out seeking resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leaks and irregulaities in other examinations.