CJP Protest Today LIVE: Security tightened, Connaught Place’s Central Park shut; Dipke ‘under constant surveillance’

CJP Protest Today LIVE: Delhi Police security has been tightened around Parliament Street Police Station in the wake of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke's ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Connaught Place’s Central Park today. The CJP's Tiranga march will begin around 5 pm.

The protest march comes amid a stand-off with Delhi Police over demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. It is being organised days after Jantar Mantar was de-notified as the protest site.

After the denotification, CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das "trespassed" in to Jantar Mantar holding the Indian tricolour, following which they were detained and sent to five-day judicial.

The Delhi Police urged people to stay away from the CJP's proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march at Connaught Place on Friday, but said it could facilitate a select group of people to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable place.

Central Park closure; Delhi Police traffic restrictions

Traffic movement on certain roads in and around Connaught Place is likely to be affected from 3 pm on Friday in view of a proposed gathering at Central Park, Connaught Place, the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory.

"Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, allow sufficient travel time, use public transport wherever possible and follow the directions of traffic personnel," the advisory stated, adding, "Traffic diversions may be implemented depending on the prevailing situation. Stay updated and follow Delhi Traffic Police handles for real-time route updates."

Meanwhile, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday announced that Central Park in Connaught Place would remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17 for "administrative reasons". Delhi Police said a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was already in force in Connaught Place and surrounding areas.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates on CJP ‘Tiranga’ March at Connaught Place’s Central Park today.