Student protesters have publicly apologised to journalist Kapil Raut. On 20 July, during the Jantar Mantar agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party, some protesters surrounded the reporter and allegedly heckled him.

The apology comes after the CJP-led protest concluded successfully. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on 25 July.

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Viral videos show demonstrators expressing regret after the movement ended. They admitted their earlier conduct towards him was wrong. The reporter accepted their apology, ending things peacefully. One protester wearing a cockroach mask shook hands with Raut and apologised.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What prompted the Cockroach Janta Party to apologize to journalist Kapil Raut? ⌵ The apology was prompted by an incident during a protest where some student protesters allegedly heckled Kapil Raut. Following the successful conclusion of their agitation, they expressed regret for their behavior. 2 Why did the CJP withdraw its protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ The CJP withdrew its protest in good faith after receiving assurances from the government on their key demands, including the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and other commitments related to NEET aspirants. 3 How did social media react to the public apology by CJP protesters? ⌵ Social media users had mixed reactions, with many appreciating the students for stepping forward to apologize, stating that it showed maturity and respect, while others criticized the initial heckling incident. 4 Should protesters apologize for their actions during demonstrations? ⌵ While opinions vary, many believe that apologizing for inappropriate behavior during protests is a sign of accountability, especially if it helps maintain respect between the public and the media. 5 What were the key demands met by the government during the CJP protests? ⌵ The government agreed to withdraw FIRs against protesters, provide compensation to families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, and continue discussions on broader education reforms, leading to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

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One protester said, “We were really impressed with the patience you showed at that time.”

Many students said that they had become “fans” after that incident.

The journalist was seen shaking hands with students and even hugging some of them.

“It was nothing. They were protesting. Nobody misbehaved. Everyone is fine," Raut said.

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There have been mixed reactions about the incident involving the journalist and some of the student protesters. Some think it was justified, given the sharp outrage among the youth against mainstream media.

Others strongly criticised the alleged harassment. They called the act despicable and said it was unfair to the journalist as “he was just doing his job”.

Social media users Social media users have reacted to the public apology.

“Apologies matter — glad to see students step forward,” wrote one of them.

“Respect regained — from trolling to apologies,” wrote another.

Another user commented, “It was necessary to show respect to him because he is an extremely righteous person. He is a hero in his family.”

One user posted, “This is the Indian value we all should nurture, grow, cultivate and build.”

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Also Read | CJP Protest News LIVE: Joshi vows humility as Delhi Metro resumes services

“This is a civilised society!! If you mess up , own up, apologise and move on!! This government needs to learn this from these kids!!!,” came from another.

Another user replied, “This is the sensitivity we all need from our leaders, too! People make mistakes when agitated but should always know what is wrong and what is right. Taking corrective measures is not the sign of weakness!”

All stations on the Delhi Metro network resumed normal passenger services on Sunday after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) called off its agitation at Jantar Mantar, bringing an end to days of security restrictions and staggered station closures in central Delhi.

CJP Protest Ends Delhi Metro has reopened entry and exit gates at all stations. This followed days of restrictions at 18 central Delhi stations.

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Mobile internet services were also restored around Jantar Mantar afterwards. Access was suspended during NEET-UG protests. Security barricades outside major stations have since been removed entirely.

Also Read | Clearance begins at Jantar Mantar as CJP protest ends

The CJP has confirmed that it withdrew its agitation after government assurances. Spokesperson Saurav Das said they trusted that the agreed terms would be honoured.

This followed Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister. The government agreed to provide compensation for NEET aspirants who died by suicide. It also assured the withdrawal of FIRs against various protesters nationwide.

Union Minister JP Nadda confirmed acceptance of key protester demands. Pralhad Joshi now holds additional charge of the Education Ministry.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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