CJP protestors seen cleaning Jantar Mantar site, day after police action for Chalo Sansad march | Viral video

A day after facing police action during their ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protestors were spotted cleaning the grounds at Jantar Mantar. Several student volunteers took the initiative to sweep the area and clear away garbage to restore order to the protest site.

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The viral videos showed early morning scenes, showing protesters cleaning littered, wet grounds with brooms and trash bags amid tents and makeshift shelters.

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Thousands of protesters participating in the Cockroach Janta Party's Parliament march were subjected to a lathi charge and tear gas on Monday.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the purpose of the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Chalo Sansad' march? ⌵ The 'Chalo Sansad' march was organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to demand accountability for alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 2 How did the police respond to the protesters during the CJP march? ⌵ The police used tear gas and batons to disperse the protesters during the CJP march, resulting in injuries to both protesters and police personnel. 3 Why were netizens praising the young CJP protesters after the march? ⌵ Netizens praised the young CJP protesters for their efforts in cleaning the protest site at Jantar Mantar after facing police action, calling them 'real heroes' and expressing pride in their actions. 4 What demands did the CJP submit to Union Minister JP Nadda? ⌵ The CJP submitted three demands to Union Minister JP Nadda: the immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, the resignation or dismissal of Dharmendra Pradhan, and ₹1 crore compensation for families of deceased NEET aspirants. 5 Should the CJP continue their protest despite police action? ⌵ Yes, the CJP stated that they would continue protesting until their demand for the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is met.

There was chaos in the area with security forces using batons, lathis and teargas to disperse the restive crowds near Constitution Club, Patel Chowk, Shastri Bhawan, RBI Building and Parliament Street police. The internet was shut down in large parts of the area.

It was also the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha witnessed multiple adjournments amid uproar by opposition members over the CJP-led protest that started at Jantar Mantar.

The agitation continued on Tuesday, with hundreds of students and supporters returning to Jantar Mantar and persisting with their original demand of an apology from Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET fiasco.

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How did netizens react? Social media users praised the young protesters and hailed them as “real heroes”.

“Jai Yuva Shakti,” a user said. “You guys are real heroes…” added another user.

A netizen said, “So proud of you all.” “Proud to be a cockroach,” said another.

“Desh ka bhavish hai ye bache,” a user commented. Another user said, “I am feeling proud!! You guys are setting the next example! Best wishes, guys.”

“Proud to u brothers,” said another user. “Ye hai mera bharat or mere bharat ki janta,” a netizen commented.

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Govt wasted our time: Dipke on talks with Nadda Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday questioned the government's design behind starting talks with his outfit, saying it was engaging in dialogue with CJP while simultaneously carrying out a police crackdown on protesters.

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"The government wasted our time. They invited our delegation. They seized their mobiles. Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were, in a way, under house arrest at J P Nadda's residence," Dipke said, addressing supporters at Jantar Mantar, where the protest over the NEET paper leak issue entered its 32nd day.

"The whole plan was to scatter the team, so that when there is chaos, no one is there. That is why they kept them sitting for five hours and wasted our time. You call for talks on one hand, and unleash batons on students on the other hand," he alleged.

The Centre has not responded to the allegations.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.