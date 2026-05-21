CJP reaches new milestone: After beating BJP, Cockroach Janta Party surpasses Congress’ 13.3 million on Instagram

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has reached a new milestone. It has surpassed the Indian National Congress on Instagram. Before this, Rahul Gandhi’s party was the biggest Indian political party on Instagram, with 13.3 million.

CJP now has 15.5 million followers on the platform. The most astounding fact is that the newest ‘political party’ has achieved the feat in just four days. Its first Instagram post was published on 17 May.

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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), India's ruling party, has 8.8 million followers. Earlier today, CJP crossed that number. Now, it is all set to double that number.

The CJP is, however, not a registered political party in India. It is a viral satirical political movement founded by Abhijeet Dipke.

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It was created as a sarcastic response to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remarks. The CJI likened unemployed youth to "cockroaches" and "parasites of society".

CJP describes itself as the "voice for the lazy and unemployed". Its headquarters is listed as "wherever the wifi works".

The manifesto blends sharp political satire with real demands. Check out its key promises in the manifesto:

If the CJP comes to power, no Chief Justice shall be granted a Rajya Sabha seat as a post-retirement reward.

If any legit vote is deleted, whether in a CJP or opposition-ruled state, the CEC shall be arrested under UAPA, as taking away voting rights of citizens is no less than terrorism.

Women shall receive 50% reservation, not 33%, without increasing the strength of Parliament. Additionally, 50% of all Cabinet positions shall be reserved for women.

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All media houses owned by Ambani and Adani shall have their licences cancelled to make way for truly independent media. Bank accounts of Godi media anchors shall be investigated.

Any MLA or MP who defects from one party to another shall be barred from contesting elections — and from holding any public office — for a period of 20 years.

CJP’s Twitter Account Banned In one of its social media posts, CJP has claimed that its Twitter (now X) account has been banned in India. The update has sparked strong reactions from its followers.

“You should consider filing a Writ Petition before the High Court. If the suspension has been imposed arbitrarily, it can just as easily be set aside,” wrote an advocate.

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Also Read | Cockroach Janta Party launches new X handle after earlier account withheld

“Which country's democracy allows a foreign-based account to interfere in their internal politics directly? Come with a factual answer,” posted another user.

Another user asked, “Why do you all criticise the BJP? I follow this page because we think this is for Gen Z voice. But, this is going in a different direction.”

“Open an extra account. We will follow again,” came from another.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.