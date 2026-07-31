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CJP's Saurav Das clarifies he isn't a student after Kangana Ranaut: ‘Even Google provides incorrect information to her'

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief Spokesperson Saurav Das has responded after Kangana Ranaut called him a ‘28-year-old useless and unemployed.’ The two have been equally scathing about each other for the last few days.

Sneha Biswas
Published31 Jul 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief Spokesperson Saurav Das has reacted to remarks made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over his age and profession. Das clarified that he never claimed to be a student, something that Ranaut wrote on her Instagram Stories while taking a direct swipe at him.

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CJP spokesperson Saurav Das on claims of not being a student

Reacting to her claims, Saurav Das said that even the search engine is providing the actor with false information about him.

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut, Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, took to Instagram and called Saurav Das a "28-year-old useless and unemployed".

Responding to her remarks, Saurav Das told news agency ANI, “Even Google is giving Kangana incorrect information about me. I'm 27, not 28, and I am not a student. I am a journalist. I never claimed to be an active student. I am a student of life. Regardless of one's age, one should become a student of life. If one isn't a student of life, then wisdom won't come. Kangana, too, should learn how to become a student of life.”

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Also Read | CJP's Saurav Das questions repeated attack by Kangana: ‘I may look like Hrithik'

Kangana Ranaut vs Saurav Das

The BJP MP hit headlines with her controversial remarks, targeting the student protests and those who participated in them.

For Saurav Das, Kangana Ranaut wrote on Instagram, "Googled this student and he is 28, how he claims himself to be a student I have no clue! Yes, I am in politics for the past 2 years, but I have been in public life for the last 20 years. At his age, I had 2 National Awards. Yes, as a new parliamentarian, I was overwhelmed with all the work because I am also a filmmaker, performing artist, producer, screenwriter, and entrepreneur."

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She continued, “You are not a student; you are simply useless. Let's start with learning some skill. It's a good place to start.”

Also Read | CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke responds to Kangana Ranaut amid war of words

What did she say about student protests

Ranaut also faced heavy backlash on the internet after her comments on the protests against NEET examination irregularities. She condemned the use of "obscene language" and personal attacks during demonstrations.

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was subjected to abusive remarks during the protest.

"Our 75-year-old Prime Minister was targeted, and filthy abuse was hurled at his late mother. We, too, have participated in student protests. But what kind of students are these, and what kind of obscene language are they using? In what way do they resemble students? If these individuals need Supreme Court lawyers or legal counsel in the future, will their parents be able to afford it? They do not have the means to afford it themselves. We have been building our own careers since the age of sixteen. We have never been a burden on our parents. As a society, this is completely unacceptable to us," Ranaut said.

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In a separate post, she doubled down on her controversial comment, saying, "I asked them not to normalise the 'gutter chaap', unethical and filthy behaviour of some protesters who were doing it on the streets in front of children, elders, and women. We do not accept this in this society.

“We do not want our children to be sexualized and feel embarrassed in front of our elders. We do not accept this kind of behaviour.”

The CJP-led protests began in Jantar Mantar on June 20 and ended on July 25, after the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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