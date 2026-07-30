CJP's Saurav Das questions repeated attack by Kangana Ranaut: ‘I may look like young Hrithik Roshan…’

The heated public spat between BJP MP Kangana Ranaut and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das shows no signs of dying down. After Ranaut made fresh attacks on the Gen Z protesters on Wednesday, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das has once again hit back, calling the actor-turned-politician's remarks 'frustrated.' He added that Ranaut should be careful about her words.

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CJP spokesperson Saurav Das reacts to Kangana Ranaut Talking to journalist Barkha Dutt on The Mojo Story, Saurav Das clarified that he has no personal issue with Kangana Ranaut. “See, I have nothing personal against Kangana. She is the one using personal remarks against Gen Z and now against me. As I said on my Instagram Story today, ‘Yo, Kangana, just take a chill pill. Let’s talk this out.’ That is how it should be.”

He added, “The problem in this country is that people don’t talk anymore. There is less deliberation, discussion and debate. We should stay within our limits while speaking. That is what I would tell her.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What triggered the conflict between Kangana Ranaut and Saurav Das? ⌵ The conflict began after Kangana Ranaut referred to Gen Z protesters as 'generation gutter' and questioned their upbringing, which led to a series of public exchanges with CJP spokesperson Saurav Das. 2 Why does Saurav Das believe Kangana Ranaut should be careful with her words? ⌵ Saurav Das suggests that Kangana Ranaut's comments seem frustrated and are not the expressions of a mentally stable person, urging her to think carefully before criticizing the future generation. 3 How did Saurav Das respond to Kangana Ranaut's attacks on Gen Z protesters? ⌵ Saurav Das responded by clarifying he has no personal issue with Ranaut but criticized her for using derogatory terms against young people, emphasizing the need for respectful dialogue. 4 What specific remarks did Kangana Ranaut make about student protests? ⌵ Kangana Ranaut described the behavior of some Gen Z protesters as 'gutter chaap' and criticized their conduct during protests, which she deemed embarrassing to society. 5 Should Kangana Ranaut re-evaluate her comments about Gen Z's behavior? ⌵ Given the backlash from various political factions and the criticism from figures like Saurav Das, it may be wise for Kangana Ranaut to consider the impact of her words on the youth and the broader societal discourse.

“I may look a little like a young Hrithik Roshan” Commenting on Kangana Ranaut's repeated digs at him, Saurav Das questioned why she was targeting him. “My friends were texting me and asking, ‘Why is she after your life?’ One of them said that I may look a little like a young Hrithik Roshan. This is what my friends told me. I was pleasantly surprised. Why should someone like her attack someone like me?”

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Das also suggested that the Queen actor might not be mentally stable, referring to her words.

“But in any case, be that as it may, I would just say: be careful of your words. Don’t sound frustrated. It sounds very frustrating. These are not the words or sentences of someone who is mentally stable. Just think before speaking about the future generation of this country because, ultimately, she serves at the pleasure of the people. The government is at the pleasure of the people, and people cannot be disrespected in this manner," he said.

However, Das said he is open to having coffee with Ranaut. "We harbour no ill will against anybody, including BJP MPs," he quipped.

Also Read | CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke responds to Kangana Ranaut amid war of words

What did Kangana say On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut posted a video and doubled down on her controversial comments against the recent student protest. She used terms like "femi-Nazis" and “gutter chaap”, talking about Gen Z protesters and CJP.

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"I asked them not to normalise the 'gutter chaap', unethical and filthy behaviour of some protesters who were doing it on the streets in front of children, elders, and women. We do not accept this in this society.

"We do not want our children to be sexualized and feel embarrassed in front of our elders. We do not accept this kind of behaviour," she said in her video.

Ranaut also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her video and said protesters used abusive language against him.

“People call the prime minister an exam buddy… Some consider him a leader. Some consider him a friend. Some consider him a family member. Some consider him god,” she said.

Controversy explained The online war of words between CJP's Saurav Das and Ranaut has been going on for a few days.

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It started after Kangana Ranaut called Gen Z "generation gutter", describing their reels as "puke-inducing" and asked who “is birthing and raising them”.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.