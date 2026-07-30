Saurav Das’ single-word reaction to Supreme Court’s decision on pellet guns sparks outrage, ‘Face the consequence’

Saurav Das posted a single-word response to the Supreme Court’s directive on the use of pellet guns. The CJP spokesperson’s response has garnered nearly 2.4 lakh views.

The Supreme Court has ruled that pellet guns cannot be banned outright. It says existing advisory permits their use in exceptional circumstances. Security agencies retain authority specifically for crowd control situations. However, allegations of specific misuse can be examined individually.

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The case stems from a plea concerning recent student protests. Protesters gathered in Delhi against the NEET paper leak. The court has asked the Centre to preserve RAF ammunition logs. This covers deployment at Jantar Mantar during the protests.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the Supreme Court's ruling on the use of pellet guns during protests? ⌵ The Supreme Court ruled that pellet guns cannot be outright banned and may be used in exceptional circumstances for crowd control, while allowing for individual cases of misuse to be examined. 2 Why did Saurav Das react strongly to the Supreme Court's decision on pellet guns? ⌵ Saurav Das expressed his outrage through a post stating the court's decision was 'disgusting', highlighting concerns over the use of pellet guns against student protesters during the recent protests against the NEET paper leak. 3 How does the Supreme Court define the circumstances under which pellet guns can be used? ⌵ The Supreme Court stated that police are permitted to use pellet guns in exceptional situations, emphasizing that those wishing to challenge this should target the police regulations directly. 4 What context led to the Supreme Court hearing regarding pellet guns? ⌵ The Supreme Court hearing stemmed from a plea about the use of pellet guns during student protests in Delhi, where demonstrators claimed they were harmed by police using these weapons. 5 Should the use of pellet guns in crowd control be reconsidered according to the recent court proceedings? ⌵ Yes, the Supreme Court indicated it is open to examining the use of pellet guns in specific instances, urging a discussion on the necessity and regulations governing their deployment during protests.

“Disgusting,” Saurav Das wrote while sharing the SC judgment. His response has sparked outrage.

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“First, disrespect the union government, then disrespect the apex court, then disrespect law, authority and constitution. And, it goes on,” wrote one user.

“You are living in a country, holding a copy of the Constitution with the promise to uphold it, and now you are disgusting SC and CJI (as constitutional authorities) just because it doesn’t suit you,” wrote another user.

Another user commented, “The entire march was disgusting. You guys thought you would walk free, as it happened in Nepal and Bangladesh? Now, face the consequence. There should be accountability for every action.”

There are others who supported Das’ remark, though.

“Dealing with unarmed students in a peaceful protest is an exceptional situation. Wonder what facing real terrorists counts as!” commented one of them.

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According to the petition to the SC, the RAF used tear gas and lathi-charges. They then fired pump-action guns loaded with metallic pellets. This reportedly occurred near Connaught Place during the protest.

Petitioners claim no prior warning was issued beforehand. Several protesters allegedly suffered serious injuries, including eye damage.

The plea argued that pellet guns cause imprecise, widespread injury risks. It contended that such weapons fail key constitutional tests.

What SC bench said A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant heard the matter. Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also sat alongside him. According to the bench, police are empowered under the BPRD advisory.

This permits the use of a pellet gun only in exceptional situations. Justice Bagchi called the appeal to ban pellet guns "vague". He said petitioners must challenge underlying police regulations directly.

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"Prayers are not to use pellet guns. In exceptional cases, police regulations permit the use of pellet guns. If you are interested in phasing out pellet guns, you will have to challenge that very provision as ultra vires to Article 21 (right to life)," PTI quoted Justice Bagchi as saying.

The bench directed the Delhi government to provide proper medical treatment. This applies to victims Prashant Kumar and Sheikh Irshad Mansoori. Both reportedly suffered pellet injuries during the 20 July protest. Former IPS officer Yashovardhan Azad filed the original petition. He sought a complete nationwide ban on metallic pellets.

The court issued notice to the Centre and the RAF's Inspector General. Senior advocate Vrinda Grover represented the petitioners in court. She argued regulations weren't easily accessible in the public domain. She urged the Centre to place these on record.

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Also Read | Pellet guns at CJP Protest: SC says graded response required in some cases

Grover clarified that she wasn't entirely opposed to pellet guns. She specifically objected to the use of metallic pellets. According to her, no standing order permits their use in Delhi.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court of full cooperation. He said the government would assist, however necessary.

Grover noted an earlier order preserved various forms of footage. This included CCTV, drone and body camera recordings. However, it hasn't specifically covered RAF ammunition logs.

The bench acknowledged that protests can sometimes turn violent unexpectedly. Anti-social elements may infiltrate otherwise peaceful demonstrations, it said.

Consequently, graded responses by law enforcement might become necessary. Forces sometimes must make on-the-spot operational decisions accordingly.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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