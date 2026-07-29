CJP spokesperson faces death threats after Jantar Mantar protest: Social media reacts, ‘Punishment for raising voice’

Ratna Singh has claimed that she has been getting death threats. The spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party has revealed it on social media.

“My DMs are filled with death threats, abusive messages, and an endless stream of hateful tweets and comments. Somehow, none of it bothers me anymore,” she wrote.

“No amount of judgment can outweigh the work we have done. No sane person says things they wouldn't want to hear themselves,” the CJP spokesperson added.

“This movement has given me a thick skin. It has taught me how to stay focused amid chaos, ignore hatred, and keep going despite the worst people have to offer,” Singh concluded.

Some social media users slammed Singh for complaining about the death threats.

“Why are you crying like this? You guys are saving the criminals and threatening our constitution. Shame on you, fraud guys,” wrote one of them.

“For now, it’s just ‘Victim Card’. And, the next one in line will be ‘Women’s Card’. Just wait and watch how these dirty cockroaches will make everything DIRTY!” wrote another user.

At the same time, numerous users stood by Ratna Singh, a lawyer by profession.

“Power to you! You and your ilk have given the country a hope, and we see light at the end of the tunnel now,” commented one of them.

“It's punishment for doing good work. It's a punishment for keeping humanity above religion. It's punishment for raising voice against corrupt ministers,” posted another user.

One user posted, “More power to you, ma’am. The students will always remember you as a strong woman face amidst the possibly largest crisis India has faced since Independence”

“Don't worry. Just post them on your timeline… they can bark only in DMs, not in public,” wrote one of them.

“Stay focused. Don't get panicked. You are on the right track, and we admire you,” came from another.

Abhijeet Dipke returns home While viral posts claim that Abhijeet Dipke went back to the USA, the CJP founder arrived in Maharashtra on 29 July. This was his first visit since the agitation ended. Family and supporters gave him an emotional welcome.

Hundreds gathered outside his Waluj residence in Sambhajinagar. Traditional rituals, cheers and slogans marked the occasion. His parents welcomed him after weeks away protesting.

Also Read | CJP says govt assured them relief for protestors in late-night meeting

Dipe’s return to his hometown comes days after the CJP ended its 36-day agitation. The protests concluded following talks with the Central Government. Multiple government assurances resulted from the negotiations.

Dipke's return also carries political and security implications. Minister Sanjay Shirsat recently visited Dipke's parents in Sambhajinagar. He plans to request official security from CM Fadnavis.