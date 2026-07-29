CJP spokesperson faces death threats after Jantar Mantar protest: Social media reacts, ‘Punishment for raising voice’

Ratna Singh has claimed that she has been getting death threats. The spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party has revealed it on social media.

“My DMs are filled with death threats, abusive messages, and an endless stream of hateful tweets and comments. Somehow, none of it bothers me anymore,” she wrote.

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“No amount of judgment can outweigh the work we have done. No sane person says things they wouldn't want to hear themselves,” the CJP spokesperson added.

“This movement has given me a thick skin. It has taught me how to stay focused amid chaos, ignore hatred, and keep going despite the worst people have to offer,” Singh concluded.

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Some social media users slammed Singh for complaining about the death threats.

“Why are you crying like this? You guys are saving the criminals and threatening our constitution. Shame on you, fraud guys,” wrote one of them.

“For now, it’s just ‘Victim Card’. And, the next one in line will be ‘Women’s Card’. Just wait and watch how these dirty cockroaches will make everything DIRTY!” wrote another user.

At the same time, numerous users stood by Ratna Singh, a lawyer by profession.

“Power to you! You and your ilk have given the country a hope, and we see light at the end of the tunnel now,” commented one of them.

“It's punishment for doing good work. It's a punishment for keeping humanity above religion. It's punishment for raising voice against corrupt ministers,” posted another user.

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One user posted, “More power to you, ma’am. The students will always remember you as a strong woman face amidst the possibly largest crisis India has faced since Independence”

“Don't worry. Just post them on your timeline… they can bark only in DMs, not in public,” wrote one of them.

“Stay focused. Don't get panicked. You are on the right track, and we admire you,” came from another.

Abhijeet Dipke returns home While viral posts claim that Abhijeet Dipke went back to the USA, the CJP founder arrived in Maharashtra on 29 July. This was his first visit since the agitation ended. Family and supporters gave him an emotional welcome.

Hundreds gathered outside his Waluj residence in Sambhajinagar. Traditional rituals, cheers and slogans marked the occasion. His parents welcomed him after weeks away protesting.

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Also Read | CJP says govt assured them relief for protestors in late-night meeting

Dipe’s return to his hometown comes days after the CJP ended its 36-day agitation. The protests concluded following talks with the Central Government. Multiple government assurances resulted from the negotiations.

Dipke's return also carries political and security implications. Minister Sanjay Shirsat recently visited Dipke's parents in Sambhajinagar. He plans to request official security from CM Fadnavis.

Shirsat cited threats Dipke received during the protests. He has praised Dipke as a leader who sparked change.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.