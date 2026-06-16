CJP's Abhijeet Dipke in Nagpur for anti-Pradhan protest, a day after Jaipur slap incident

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will stage a protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Nagpur today, 16 June.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced the protest on social media prompting the police to step up security in anticipation of a massive turnout following an assault on him in Jaipur.

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Dipke was seen on camera being slapped during a similar protest in Jaipur on Monday, while his supporters later carried him on their shoulders, police said, as reported by PTI.

Dipke has already arrived in Nagpur. On Monday he urged Nagpur residents, including students and the youth, to gather at Samvidhan Square at 4 pm for a peaceful demonstration.

The CJP has been demanding Pradhan's resignation over the last month's NEET (UG) paper leak scandal.

Tight security arrangements Elaborate security arrangements are being made in view of a protest planned by the Cockroach Janata Party at Samvidhan Chowk, officials were quoted as saying by news agencies.

Ahead of the demonstration scheduled for the afternoon, Dipke, who was allegedly slapped multiple times by two men in Jaipur on Monday, will address a press conference at 12 noon, according to organisers.

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Police are expecting the participation of more than 2,000 youths in the demonstration. Activists from Nagpur city and several districts of Vidarbha are expected to converge at the Samvidhan Chowk after appeals were circulated on social media.

Considering the expected crowd, police have stepped up security across key locations in Nagpur, an official said.

"We have made comprehensive arrangements to ensure that the protest is conducted peacefully. Adequate police personnel will be deployed at Samvidhan Chowk and other sensitive locations to maintain law and order," a senior officer said.

He said the security deployment includes four DCPs, three ACPs, 18 police inspectors, 45 APIs, and sub-inspectors, 470 male, and 170 female police personnel. Two Riot Control Platoon (RCP) units have also been kept on standby as a precautionary measure.

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Fully prepared to handle the situation: Cops Police Commissioner Ravindrakumar Singal said the police are fully prepared to handle the situation.

"Everyone has the right to protest peacefully. However, any attempt to violate the law, create unrest, or disturb public peace will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against anyone found breaking the law," he said.

Meanwhile, the traffic police have announced diversions on several major roads, including Samvidhan Chowk, Variety Chowk, Zero Mile, and Sitabuldi.

Also Read | CJP launches nationwide stir against Dharmendra Pradhan from Pune

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes and cooperate with the police.

The police have appealed to citizens and protesters to maintain peace and cooperate with authorities to ensure the event passes off without any untoward incident.

We have made comprehensive arrangements to ensure that the protest is conducted peacefully.

Earlier in the day, Dipke was seen on camera being slapped multiple times by two men while supporters carried him on their shoulders during a protest in Jaipur. Two youths have been detained in connection with the incident.

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(With inputs from agencies)

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