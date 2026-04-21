Classic interview shows Shakuntala Devi effortlessly solving a 23rd root in under a minute. Internet stunned

A decades-old BBC interview of Indian mathematical prodigy Shakuntala Devi has resurfaced online, once again highlighting her exceptional ability to perform rapid mental calculations.

Often referred to as the “human computer”, Devi became a household name for her numerical skills, which she demonstrated across the world through public performances and media appearances. She died in 2013 at the age of 83, but her work and legacy continue to attract attention.

Known for solving complex problems within seconds

In the resurfaced clip, Devi is seen performing advanced calculations with remarkable speed. During the interview, she calculated the 23rd root of a large number in under a minute, leaving the presenter visibly surprised.

Her abilities extended beyond roots and included multiplying large numbers and determining the day of the week for historical dates almost instantly. These feats were carried out without the aid of calculators or written methods, relying entirely on mental computation.

Internet reacts The video triggered an array of reactions online.

A user commented, “Not just a mathematical wizard but an incredibly eloquent and intelligent human being.”

Another user commented, “LEGEND !! She came to our school and had an opportunity to ask her to solve a mathematical equation, she not only told me the correct answer but also mentioned the numbers I had in my piece of paper were wrong because I used a calculator and that answer was incorrect… what a privilege.”

The third user wrote, “She didn't just have a skill; she built a legacy. We can all learn a lot from her focus and dedication!”

Check out the video here:

Early talent discovered without formal education

According to documented accounts, Devi’s numerical abilities became evident in early childhood despite her having no formal schooling. Her father, who worked as a circus performer, reportedly discovered her talent while playing card games with her.

It was observed that she could memorise and recall sequences of cards, a skill that later translated into advanced numerical aptitude. By the age of six, she was already performing publicly, earning recognition as a child prodigy.

Global recognition and record-breaking feats

Over the years, Shakuntala Devi gained international recognition for her abilities. She was featured in the Guinness World Records for her computational speed, including her ability to multiply large numbers rapidly.

In 2020, Guinness World Records honoured her with the title of “fastest human computation”, decades after she first achieved the feat.

Beyond live demonstrations, Devi also authored several books aimed at simplifying mathematics and making it more accessible. Her works included titles such as Fun with Numbers and Puzzles to Puzzle You.

‘A divine gift’, she said of her ability

In interviews, Devi often described her skills as a “divine gift”, while also emphasising the effort she put into refining them over time. She maintained that mental calculation was a skill that could be improved with practice, even as she acknowledged her natural aptitude.

She also advocated for continued mental development, arguing that reliance on machines should not replace the human ability to think and calculate independently.

Legacy continues to inspire Even years after her passing, Shakuntala Devi remains an influential figure in the field of mathematics education and popular science. Her techniques, though not widely adopted in formal education systems, are remembered for their simplicity and accessibility.