Claude AI can open Apps, browse and work on your computer — Internet calls it ‘a job description’

Artificial intelligence is moving rapidly from assistance to execution. In its latest update, Anthropic has introduced a new capability for its AI assistant Claude that allows it to operate a user’s computer and complete tasks independently — a shift that is prompting both excitement and unease online.

The feature was demonstrated in a video shared on X, where Claude is shown carrying out everyday office functions without human intervention. According to the company, users can assign tasks remotely — even from their phones — and the AI will execute them on a connected system.

“You can now enable Claude to use your computer to complete tasks. It opens your apps, navigates your browser, fills in spreadsheets—anything you'd do sitting at your desk,” the company said.

Also Read | Anthropic shut out of US defence deals? Pentagon says looking for alternatives

In the demo, a user running late for a meeting asks Claude to export a presentation as a PDF and attach it to a calendar invite. The AI completes the task end-to-end — opening files, navigating software and sending the document — without further input.

The announcement quickly went viral, drawing millions of views and triggering a flood of reactions — many of them highlighting just how close the feature comes to replicating real-world job functions.

“When Claude can now open apps, browse the web, and fill forms. Sir that's literally a job description,” one user wrote.

Another took a more humorous approach, posting, “Hey Claude can you join the 3pm meeting and say ‘nothing from my side’ every 15 minutes while I chill at my home.”

Also Read | Shopify CEO reveals how he used Claude AI to replace Windows software

Some reactions leaned into the possibilities of automation: “Do my taxes and fire my accountant make no mistakes,” a user wrote, reflecting both curiosity and caution around how far such capabilities could go.

At the same time, several users flagged broader implications for the workforce. “We went from ‘AI helps you think’ to ‘AI just does it for you’ real quick. This is gonna change how people work way faster than they expect,” one post read.

Others were more blunt about potential job disruption. “R.I.P. college kids who wanted jobs,” one user commented, while another added, “Lmao it’s so over for entry level jobs.”

These reactions underline a growing concern: that as AI systems become capable of executing routine, process-driven tasks, entry-level roles — often built around such work — could be the most affected.

The feature places Claude within a new class of “AI agents” — tools designed not just to assist, but to act. By bridging the gap between instruction and execution, such systems could fundamentally alter how work is organised across industries.

However, the shift also raises questions around control, accuracy and trust. Allowing an AI to operate a personal or professional computer introduces concerns about errors, data security and oversight — particularly in sensitive workflows.

At the same time, supporters argue that these tools are meant to augment human work rather than replace it, freeing up time for higher-value tasks such as strategy, creativity and decision-making.

Also Read | Claude beats ChatGPT and Gemini with a sensible solution to real life problem

The strong online reaction reflects both sides of that debate — excitement about efficiency, and anxiety about disruption.