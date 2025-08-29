Client’s last-minute schedule change meets with kind reply from boss: ‘A firm believer in karma'

Social media these days is often swamped with discussions about toxic bosses in Indian companies. Amid the discourse, a user has shared a heart-warming conversation between a project manager and a consultant, which is drawing massive applause from social media users on Reddit.

Advertisement

Screenshots of a WhatsApp exchange now doing the rounds on social media show a third-party consultant nervously informing her client – a senior project manager – about a change in her work schedule. Initially hesitant, she wrote, “Mujhe laga pata nhi ap kya sochoge” (“I wasn’t sure what you would think”) when explaining that she would be taking leave the following day.

How did the project manager respond? To her astonishment, the project manager responded with warmth and reassurance, simply asking her to update her out-of-office message. He further added, “Chill! I am not the problematic types client.”

The consultant, relieved, replied, “U are worth all the praises.. not saying it just to impress u.” She even mentioned that she had told others about the manager’s supportive nature in his absence.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the exchange, the project manager later shared:

“Making someone’s life miserable in the name of authority isn’t my working style and I abide by it.”

Speaking about the incident, he said this message “made my day today”. He explained that, having faced toxic environments early in his career, he had promised himself that when he reached a senior position, no one would “cry or skip meals” because of him. Here's the post.

A firm believer in karma, he added that he had witnessed unfortunate outcomes for those who once made his life difficult. The exchange, he said, reminded him of the “little dreamer” he once was and gave him a moment of true happiness in his leadership journey.

Advertisement

What are social media users saying? The post is making waves online and has garnered numerous likes and comments.

One user wrote: “Bro patting himself on the back.”

Another said: “Indian companies need more people like you.”

A third commented: “Would this conversation have been different had the person asking for leave not been a third party but a direct report? Because this was a bit easy – he doesn’t report to you – so there is no authority vested in you (except you can give negative feedback and get him thrown out). With a direct report, depending on the circumstances – such as last-minute requests, or a junior person, or even someone you don’t like professionally (but is under you) – the situation may be different.”

Advertisement