‘Clinton, Obama, Trump ate by hand’: Delhi Bukhara manager’s reply to founder divides internet

A dining anecdote from Delhi’s iconic restaurant Bukhara has sparked debate on social media about food habits, cultural pride and personal choice. The discussion began after a startup founder shared how a simple request for cutlery led to an unexpected — and now viral — response from the restaurant staff.

Jasveer Singh, founder of Knot Dating, took to X to describe his experience at the popular North Indian eatery, known for its rustic style of serving food meant to be eaten by hand. Singh wrote that when he asked for cutlery, the restaurant manager politely informed him that only spoons were allowed. What followed, however, caught his attention.

According to Singh, the manager then added that several high-profile guests — including former US presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Donald Trump — had all eaten at Bukhara using their hands. Singh jokingly suggested that the underlying message felt like subtle “reverse pressure” rather than a strict rule.

“Asked for cutlery at Bukhara. Manager said sir spoon is allowed here — then casually added Clinton, Obama, Trump ate by hand here. Rest is up to you,” Singh wrote, adding a tongue-in-cheek remark that the moment felt like, “Tum kya America se aaye ho?”

The post quickly gained traction, with users weighing in on whether the restaurant’s stance was a celebration of tradition or an unnecessary imposition.

A user wrote, “Hahaha reverse psychology definitely works.”

Another user wrote, “You can't eat naan witha spoon. Just like you can't eat burger with a spoon, It's just common sense.”

“Bukhara's waiters have had - for decades - much more attitude than most of their illustrious, genuinely accomplished diners! It is the only restaurant I have enjoyed showing some of them their place more than once,” the third user shared.

Others, however, felt that diners should not be pressured — directly or indirectly — into eating a certain way.

“It’s ok . I think restaurants don’t need to be so Nazi about imposing how diners eat . Imagine going to china , Korea or Japan and restaurants refusing Indians spoons and fork and imposing chopsticks ,” a user wrote.

The episode struck a chord because it touches on a familiar urban dilemma: where does cultural authenticity end and individual choice begin? For many Indians, eating with hands is second nature and deeply rooted in tradition. At the same time, modern dining spaces cater to a wide range of preferences, especially in cosmopolitan cities like Delhi.

Bukhara, which has hosted several global leaders over the decades, is known for proudly preserving its style of service, often highlighted as a marker of Indian culinary heritage.