Clogged toilet grounds JetBlue flight for hours as staff refuse to remove poop, stranded flyers offer help

A JetBlue flight from Philadelphia to Boston was grounded for hours Saturday after staff refused to remove the poop clogging a busted toilet, leading to its cancellation.

The JetBlue Flight 260 was scheduled to depart Philadelphia International Airport at 8:40 AM for Boston. However, according to an eyewitness, speaking to The New York Post, the passengers were made to wait for nearly an hour inside the plane before the staff offered an explanation.

The staff announced that the aircraft could not take off, citing faeces lodged in a malfunctioning bathroom as the cause of the delay, the eyewitness said.

“We boarded as normal … and then they told us there was a mechanical issue with the bathrooms,” Hilary Coulter, a Philadelphia resident travelling to Boston to meet family, told The NYP. “…we had to get off the plane.”

The passengers were asked to deplane the aircraft and were repeatedly told the issue would be resolved shortly.

“They said it was gonna be like 15 to 20 minutes. And then they said 15 to 20 minutes more,” Hilary recalled.

After waiting for hours, the passengers were bluntly told that the “staff was not willing to remove the faeces” and hence, the aircraft could not fly.

“They told us there were faeces in the toilet that was broken on the plane, and that the staff was not willing to remove the faeces, and we couldn’t fly with the faeces in the toilet,” she said.

Hilary said that the disclosure left passengers stunned – “Everybody was like, ‘what?’”

Passengers offered to clean toilet Hilary told the NYP that at least two passengers offered to clean the toilet themselves if it meant the flight could leave.

“He went up and said … ‘I will clean it if it means we can take off,’” she said. “They turned him away.”

Cancel or rebook The flight remained in limbo through the early afternoon as delays were pushed back in half-hour increments. Ultimately, JetBlue gave passengers the option to cancel for a refund or rebook on another flight.

The JetBlue flight was officially cancelled around 2 PM, hours after it was supposed to land in Boston, disrupting plans for travellers, especially those with connecting flights.

Hilary Coulter told NYP that she chose to switch flights; however, for her, the travel troubles continued — her replacement flight was later delayed due to Boston weather.