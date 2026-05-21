Clubhouse, NFTs to AI avatars: 8 internet trends that once took over Indian social media

India’s internet culture moves faster than ever. A new app, format or online obsession can dominate timelines for months before disappearing almost overnight. From lockdown-era audio rooms to NFT profile pictures and AI avatar apps, several digital trends saw explosive adoption across India, only to fade just as quickly.

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Here are eight internet trends that briefly took over Indian social media before losing momentum.

Clubhouse Rooms During the COVID-19 lockdowns, audio-chat platform Clubhouse became one of India’s most talked-about social apps. Its invite-only model created a sense of exclusivity, while startup founders, creators, investors and influencers spent hours hosting discussions late into the night.

At its peak, Clubhouse rooms became networking hubs for young professionals and aspiring creators. But once lockdown restrictions eased, engagement declined sharply and many Indian users moved on.

TikTok Alternatives After the Indian government banned TikTok in 2020, several local short-video platforms rushed to fill the gap. Apps such as Chingari, Moj and MX TakaTak recorded millions of downloads within months.

Influencers quickly migrated, brands experimented with regional content and investors poured money into the sector. However, momentum slowed after Instagram Reels leveraged Instagram’s massive existing user base and eventually dominated India’s short-video market again.

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NFT Profile Pictures In 2021 and early 2022, NFT culture exploded across Indian Twitter and Discord communities. Crypto enthusiasts, creators and startup founders proudly displayed expensive digital-art profile pictures from projects such as Bored Ape Yacht Club and anime-style collections.

Conversations around Web3, blockchain communities and digital ownership became mainstream in tech circles. But as cryptocurrency prices crashed globally and scams increased, public excitement cooled rapidly. Many NFT communities lost activity and almost disappeared from Indian social media.

Anonymous Social Apps Anonymous messaging and confession-based apps repeatedly went viral among Indian college students and young users. Platforms promising “unfiltered honesty” attracted users curious about secret opinions, confessions and campus gossip.

These apps often spread quickly through Instagram stories and WhatsApp groups. However, challenges with moderation, concerns about cyberbullying, and toxic content made retention difficult. Several apps struggled to maintain long-term engagement after the initial viral curiosity faded.

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Live Audio Dating Rooms During the lockdown years, apps such as Clubhouse, Discord and Telegram, along with Indian social platforms such as FRND and Bolo Live, saw a surge in live audio dating and friendship rooms.

As lockdown-era isolation peaked, users flocked to voice-chat spaces to flirt, socialise, play games or simply talk to strangers late into the night. Creators hosted anonymous confession rooms and Gen Z-focused conversations that quickly turned the format into a viral internet trend.

But as offline life returned and mainstream platforms improved their own community features, the hype around dedicated audio dating rooms gradually faded.

Telegram Stock-Market Gurus Retail investing surged in India during the pandemic, and so did Telegram channels claiming to offer “guaranteed” trading tips and fast profits. Thousands of users joined groups focused on options trading, penny stocks, and intraday calls. Influencers built massive followings by posting screenshots of profits and market predictions.

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Over time, scam allegations, financial losses, and tighter regulatory scrutiny eroded trust in many such channels, significantly slowing the craze.

Also Read | What is my car EMI actually hiding? I asked ChatGPT my true ownership cost

Viral Productivity Communities Online productivity culture exploded among Indian students preparing for exams, placements, and competitive tests. Discord study servers, Pomodoro livestreams, and “study with me” YouTube sessions created digital accountability communities.

While the trend helped many during remote-learning years, audience fatigue gradually set in as routines normalised and offline college life returned.

AI Avatar Apps AI-generated avatar apps briefly dominated Indian social media feeds in 2022 and 2023. Users uploaded selfies to transform themselves into fantasy warriors, anime characters, cinematic heroes, or futuristic portraits. The trend spread rapidly because the images were highly shareable and visually dramatic.

But after the novelty wore off, many users stopped paying for premium avatar packs or repeatedly generating images.

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