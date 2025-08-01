Tech CEO promises $500 to employees who successfully set up a coworker on a date — but there’s a catch

Taking a step away from endless Slack notifications and back-to-back meetings, Cluely, a San Francisco-based tech firm, is shaking up traditional workplace incentives by playing cupid.

Cluely’s CEO has announced a $500 cash bonus for employees if they successfully set up a coworker on a date, an initiative which is already turning heads across social media.

A matchmaking mandate The internal memo, which the company disbursed today, declared that if any employee refers a date for any other employee, the referring employee will receive a one-time cash bonus of $500.

This bonus is also infinitely stackable. In other words, if an employee plays the matchmaker for multiple colleagues, they could potentially rack up thousands of dollars in bonuses because each referral which turns into a successful date will get them $500.

Cluely CEO's post

Citing an example, the company CEO Chingin Lee said on LinkedIn,“If Ben refers a date to Neel, whom Neel is happy with, and then subsequently refers a date to Brandon, whom Brandon is happy with, Ben would receive $500 + $500 = $1,000"

So, what’s the catch? While the promise of an “infinitely stackable” $500 bonus might sound attractive for the employees, a closer look at the memo reveals a subtle yet significant catch.

The key phrase, repeated twice, is “That they are happy with.” The bonus won’t just be given for facilitating a date; the referring employee must also ensure that the co-worker is happy with the person. Hence, the reward solely depends on the date’s success.

The CEO’s vision Lee also proposed a direct call to action, stating, “Please message me directly if you find any members of the Cluely team attractive.”

This wasn’t just a quirky HR initiative; it reflected the CEO’s deeply held belief in the importance of a romantic life in one’s culture.

He explicitly stated on LinkedIn that, “Dating is, and will always be, an important part of our culture until we are all happily married.”

How did netizens react to the post? The CEO’s comment section on this post was flooded with mixed emotions. While most users replied with sarcastic remarks, some also mentioned the potential complications this policy could cause in professional dynamics.

Since Cluely has software that allows you to cheat in exams and interviews through an undetected AI in a hidden browser window, one user wrote, “I can refer, but they are already with Cluely (Cheat on everything), so they will cheat.”

Comments on the post

Another user wrote. “Dates are one thing. But being great at dating and relationships is another. How are you upskilling your team to become marriage material?”