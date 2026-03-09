‘Coach was their personal studio’: Passenger’s viral post on train chaos sparks conversation about civic sense

A train journey that was meant to be calm and routine turned into an unexpected spectacle for a passenger travelling on the Gareebrath Express. A video shared online shows people dancing, playing loud music and filming social media reels inside the train coach, triggering debate about civic sense during train travel.

The video was posted on Instagram by Manmohan Verma, who said the incident occurred while he was travelling from Bilaspur to Lucknow. According to him, what began as a normal trip quickly turned chaotic as a large group inside the coach started playing music and recording videos.

Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Not every journey teaches you about destinations some teach you about people.”

He added that the journey soon became disruptive for other passengers.

“Travelled today from Bilaspur to Lucknow on the Gareebrath Express. What should have been a peaceful journey turned into a live reality show. A large family group decided the coach was their personal studio loud music, shouting, making reels, constant chaos completely ignoring that dozens of other passengers were just trying to travel in peace.”

Complaint Made To Railway Helpline According to Verma, the situation continued for several hours before he decided to lodge a complaint through the railway helpline.

“After hours of disturbance, I finally called 139 to lodge a complaint. To their credit, the railway police responded quickly, came to the coach, and the situation was brought under control. Respect where it’s due.”

However, the experience also prompted him to reflect on the lack of basic courtesy in shared public spaces.

“But it leaves me wondering why do so many of us have zero civic sense while travelling? A train coach is a shared space, not a private living room or a reel making set.”

He added that small gestures of consideration can make travel smoother for everyone.

“Basic courtesy isn’t complicated keep the noise down, respect fellow passengers, and remember that comfort belongs to everyone, not just the loudest group.”

Verma also summed up his experience with a broader reflection on public behaviour during travel.

“Travel is beautiful when people cooperate. Unfortunately today was a reminder that civic sense is still the most underbooked passenger on many trains. Anyway hoping the rest of the journey and the next one is quieter.”

Internet Shares Similar Experiences The post quickly drew attention on social media, with several users saying they had encountered similar situations while travelling on trains. Some criticised the behaviour shown in the video, while others pointed out how filming reels in public spaces has become increasingly common.

The clip has since added to the ongoing conversation online about maintaining basic civic sense while travelling in shared spaces such as trains.

