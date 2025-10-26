Cockroach ‘hanged to death’: Air India's cabin defect log entry goes viral, netizens hail roach as ‘Bhagat Singh’

The image of a bizarre cabin defect log on an Air India flight has gone viral on social media, showing that the crew allegedly "hanged until death" a cockroach that was found onboard.

According to the post, the cockroach was discovered by a passenger shortly after the Delhi-Dubai flight took off.

The entry in the logbook read, “17 'G' cockroach found alive by guest.”

“Cockroach hanged to until death,” the 'details of rectification' mention. The entry has been dated 24 October 2025.

Livemint could not independently verify the authenticity of the photo. It has reached out to Air India for a comment.

Check the viral Air India logbook entry here:

Hilarious reactions by netizens on ‘cockroach’ The recent post on the unusual logbook entry has also seen hilarious comments from netizens.

“I want to know if the body was surrendered to the family or not,” a user wrote.

“Body handed over to catering as family not traceble,” another commented.

A user went as far as calling him the “Bhagat Singh of cockroaches”.

Another tongue-in-cheek comment asked, “did they use tea bag strings to hang?”

This incident comes at a time when numerous travellers have reported hygiene issues with the airline. Recently, the Madras High Court held Air India liable for negligence after a passenger found strands of hair in a sealed food packet on a Colombo-Chennai flight. The airline has been asked to pay ₹35,000 to the flyer.

Earlier in March, a Chicago-Delhi flight was forced to turn back 1 hour and 45 minutes into the flight after its lavatories became non-functional.

In a statement, the airline said, "We would like to confirm that as part of our investigation into the incident, our teams found polythene bags, rags, and clothes that had been flushed down and stuck in the plumbing. This led the lavatories to become unserviceable."