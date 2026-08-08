‘Cockroach in ear’: Passenger shares Facebook post narrating horrifying ordeal on Rajdhani Express

A techie aboard the New Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express shared a shocking incident, raising serious questions about passenger safety and sanitation.

In a viral Facebook post, Surya Sen claimed that he was forced to undergo an endoscopic procedure to remove a cockroach lodged deep inside their ear because of Indian Railways.

Sen detailed the physical trauma, the initial misdiagnosis by a railway doctor at Kanpur, and the unhygienic conditions inside the premium AC coach, and demanded accountability from the Indian Railways.

Here's what happened: “I never imagined that a journey on a premium train like Rajdhani Express would turn into a medical emergency,” Sen wrote in the viral post.

The techie shared that he was travelling from New Delhi to Howrah in a second AC coach and claimed that it was “infested with cockroaches”.

Sharing photographs of the cockroaches in the coach, Sen said, “While I was asleep on the upper berth, a cockroach entered my right ear.” He said that the onboard staff tried to remove it but were unsuccessful.

However, after repeated requests for medical assistance, Sen said a doctor attended to him at Kanpur. “I was charged ₹350 as a consultation fee along with medicine charges, but I was told that there was nothing inside my ear and was prescribed ear drops and painkillers.”

‘The pain continued’ After reaching his destination, Sen claimed that the “pain and discomfort continued” and therefore visited an ENT specialist, who performed an endoscopic examination.

To his horror, the ENT specialist found the “entire cockroach lodged deep inside my ear”. “It had to be removed through a medical procedure.”

This incident, Sen said, caused immense physical pain, mental trauma, and unnecessary medical expenses—"all because of the unhygienic condition of a premium train."

‘Investigate hygiene, ensure pest control’ “Passengers deserve clean, safe, and hygienic travel—especially on premium trains like Rajdhani Express,” Sen wrote, and requested Indian Railways to “investigate the hygiene and pest infestation in the coach,” and to ensure proper pest control in Rajdhani Express coaches.

He also sought that the Railways reimburse the medical expenses incurred due to this incident, and “take accountability so that no other passenger has to suffer such an ordeal.”

Sen also said he would submit a formal complaint along with all supporting medical records and receipts.

How did netizens react? A social media user suggested that Sen lodge a complaint with the consumer forum. “Lodge a complaint in the consumer forum.. this is not a joke. Day by day the system is degrading.. They have to give you the penalty.”

A netizen agreed with the poor condition of trains and wrote: “As a frequent traveller on this route and a regular passenger on this train, I can say this is a serious issue. Nowadays, the agencies awarded railway tenders are providing extremely poor service. Basic requirements are not being met, hygiene is poorly maintained, and the condition of the coaches, bathrooms, and surrounding areas is often horrible.”