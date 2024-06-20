‘Cockroach’ in Vande Bharat’s food, Railways promises strict action

IRCTC has issued an apology saying that a ‘suitable penalty’ has been imposed on the concerned service provider.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published06:22 PM IST
Railway Seva also responded to the X user's post asking him to message them his mobile and PNR number to enable it to take immediate action.
Railway Seva also responded to the X user’s post asking him to message them his mobile and PNR number to enable it to take immediate action.(X)

A social media user shared an upsetting experience he had with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) during his journey from Bhopal to Agra on the Vande Bharat Express.

Vidit Varshney, an X (formerly Twitter) user, said that his uncle and aunt were served a meal on the Vande Bharat Express where they found a ‘cockroach’.

“On 18-06-24, my uncle and aunt were travelling from Bhopal to Agra in Vande Bharat. They got ‘COCKROACH’ in their food from @IRCTCofficial. Please take strict action against the vendor and make sure this would not happen again @RailMinIndia @ AshwiniVaishnaw @RailwaySeva,” Vidit said in his X post.

Also Read | ’Only doing publicity...’ Mamata slams govt over Kanchanjunga train accident

The post, which garnered over 146.9K views, drew wide comments following which the IRCTC issued an apology. They said that a “suitable penalty” has been imposed on the concerned service provider.

“Sir, we apologise for the travel experience you had. The matter has been viewed seriously and suitable penalty has been imposed on concerned service provider. We have also intensified the production and logistics monitoring,” the IRCTC wrote in response.

Also Read | Overcrowding in Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: netizens fume, say THIS

The official X account for supporting Railway passengers, Railway Seva, also responded to Vidit’s post, asking him to message them his mobile and PNR number so they could take immediate action.

"We regret the experience you had. Please share your PNR number and mobile no. preferably via DM to enable us to take immediate action," the comment read.

Also Read | Passenger takes ‘revenge’ after being called an ‘uncle’

Vidit's uncle and aunt's experience has again raised concerns about the safety standards of food provided on the railways.

Earlier in February, a passenger reported a distressing incident where he was "traumatised" by finding a "dead cockroach" in his meal on the Rewa Vande Bharat Express.

In January, another Vande Bharat Express passenger from New Delhi to Varanasi reported that he and other passengers were served stale food during the trip.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrends‘Cockroach’ in Vande Bharat’s food, Railways promises strict action

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

208.25
10:29 AM | 20 JUN 2024
9.4 (4.73%)

Tata Steel

182.35
10:26 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.3 (1.28%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.95
10:28 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.15 (1.29%)

Bharat Electronics

312.05
10:28 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.75 (0.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals

765.60
10:24 AM | 20 JUN 2024
68.7 (9.86%)

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

262.55
10:24 AM | 20 JUN 2024
22.75 (9.49%)

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

188.15
10:29 AM | 20 JUN 2024
14 (8.04%)

Prestige Estates Projects

2,015.65
10:11 AM | 20 JUN 2024
148.45 (7.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,995.00-286.00
    Chennai
    73,353.00642.00
    Delhi
    73,210.00-285.00
    Kolkata
    72,995.00-571.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue