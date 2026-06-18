'Chalo Dilli': CJP to hold another protest at Jantar Mantar over exam irregularities on June 20, awaits police clearance

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has sought the Delhi Police's permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar on 20 June seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over examination related irregularities.

The CJP has expressed confidence that its request would be approved. Earlier, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had announced the group would start an indefinite sit-in at Jantar Mantar until Pradhan resigns.

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In a statement issued on 17 June, the party said it had completed all formalities required by the police and submitted details of the proposed protest, including the number of volunteers and other logistical arrangements.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the reason for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on June 20? ⌵ The CJP is protesting to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities. 2 What actions has the CJP taken to prepare for the protest on June 20? ⌵ The CJP has completed all necessary formalities with the Delhi Police, including submitting details about the number of volunteers and logistical arrangements for the protest. 3 How does the temporary ban on Telegram relate to the NEET-UG re-examination? ⌵ The temporary ban on Telegram was imposed to prevent the misuse of the platform by organized cheating networks allegedly involved in circulating leaked examination papers ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination. 4 Why was the NEET-UG examination canceled earlier this year? ⌵ The NEET-UG examination was canceled due to allegations of paper leaks that prompted investigations into the integrity of the exam. 5 What assurances has the National Testing Agency (NTA) provided to prevent malpractice in the NEET re-exam? ⌵ The NTA has stated it is committed to zero malpractice and has implemented multiple layers of security to ensure the NEET re-examination is conducted fairly.

"We have formally intimated the Delhi Police of a peaceful demonstration and dharna at Jantar Mantar on June 20, 2026. Delhi Police has said they will get back to us tomorrow morning. We are confident that the police will grant permission," CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said.

In a video statement after meeting police officers, Das said he spent the day at the Parliament Street police station completing procedural requirements related to the proposed protest.

"I have submitted the entire plan, the number of volunteers required and every other formality as required by the police. We hope that the Delhi Police will cooperate with us," he said. Das said the CJP assured the police of full cooperation and maintained that the protest would be peaceful.

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"Like every other protest that we have had nationwide, this protest too will be a peaceful protest. People from across the country will be joining us at Jantar Mantar to demand one thing - Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation," he said.

"We have offered our full cooperation, so there is no reason why the Delhi Police would deny us our right to assemble peacefully at Jantar Mantar," Das added.The outfit also issued a 'Chalo Dilli' call to supporters ahead of the proposed protest.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-led outfit that emerged from an online campaign, has been raising issues related to unemployment, examination irregularities and recruitment delays.

The group gained prominence through social media campaigns and has since organised protests and outreach programmes in several parts of the country.

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The CJP's first protest at Jantar Mantar saw thousands of people in attendanceon 6 June. Similar protests were later held in other states such as Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Amritsar and Nagpur seeking Pradhan's resignation.

The CJP has focused its campaign on alleged shortcomings in the education and examination system, particularly controversies surrounding competitive examinations such as NEET, and has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Telegram banned in India until June 22 The government has temporarily banned instant messaging app Telegram across India The ban comes after the direct recommendations of the National Testing Agency (NTA) amid paper leaks and cheating rackets. The app remains suspended across the country until June 22 ahead of the upcoming NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination.

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The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), acting on recommendations made by the NTA issued a direction under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, restricting access to the Telegram platform in India for a defined and limited period ending June 22, 2026 covering the day of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination and its immediate aftermath.

On 17 June, the Delhi high court refused to grant immediate interim relief to Telegram against the Centre's temporary ban.

We hope that the Delhi Police will cooperate with us.

Hearing the app's urgent petition, Justice Tejas Karia issued notice to the Centre, seeking its response to the challenge against the blocking order.

(With PTI inputs)

NewsTrend Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. Trends News Home 'Chalo Dilli': CJP to hold another protest at Jantar Mantar over exam irregularities on June 20, awaits police clearance