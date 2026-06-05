Cockroach Janta Party protest LIVE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke to land in India tomorrow

Cockroach Janta Party protest LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of satirical online movement, Cockroach People's Party (CJP) is flying back to New Delhi from Boston US, to take the viral social media campaign to the streets through a protest at Jantar Mantar in 6 June.

Dipke, the 30-year-old Boston University graduate who founded the movement less than a month ago, said he was flying back from the United States, to seek police permission for a peaceful protest on Saturday against Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination-related lapses.

Dipke has urged supporters to not assemble at the airport on 6 June when he is expected to return to India to launch a peaceful protest seeking the resignation of Pradhan. Dipke had earlier urged CJP supporters to join him at the Delhi airport on his return on Saturday. The protest is planned at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi.

How was CJP set up?

The parody "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP) - echoing ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has earner illions of online followers on social media since its launch last month.

CJP was set up after Chief Justice Surya Kant reportedly called young people who criticised the government "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a hearing. Kant later said his comments were taken out of context.

Dipke, a political communications strategist who formerly worked with the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), created the fictional party online on May 16.

Its popularity has soared, using the slogan "a political front for the youth, by the

Dipke has called for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who has faced criticism over alleged irregularities in several key examinations.

"On my way to India... Leaving my fate in the hands of the Constitution," Dipke wrote in a post on X on Friday.

Sonam Wangchuk, 59, a prominent activist from India's Ladakh region, who spent six months in detention after being arrested in September following deadly protests demanding autonomy for Ladakh, has said he will join the protests.

Accountability from the government

In an earlier video, Dipke alleged that exam-related controversies and disruptions had left students anxious, and demanded accountability from the government.

Dipke said protests over education-related issues were being held in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

He also alleged that examination controversies had affected more than one crore students, including those appearing for NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC GD, leaving them worried about their future.

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