Cockroach Janta Party protest LIVE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke to land in India tomorrow

Cockroach Janta Party protest LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of satirical online movement, Cockroach People's Party (CJP) is flying back to New Delhi from Boston US, to take the viral social media campaign to the streets through a protest at Jantar Mantar in 6 June.
Dipke, the 30-year-old Boston University graduate who founded the movement less than a month ago, said he was flying back from the United States, to seek police permission for a peaceful protest on Saturday against Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination-related lapses.
Dipke has urged supporters to not assemble at the airport on 6 June when he is expected to return to India to launch a peaceful protest seeking the resignation of Pradhan. Dipke had earlier urged CJP supporters to join him at the Delhi airport on his return on Saturday. The protest is planned at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi.
How was CJP set up?
The parody "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP) - echoing ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has earner illions of online followers on social media since its launch last month.
CJP was set up after Chief Justice Surya Kant reportedly called young people who criticised the government "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a hearing. Kant later said his comments were taken out of context.
Dipke, a political communications strategist who formerly worked with the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), created the fictional party online on May 16.
Its popularity has soared, using the slogan "a political front for the youth, by the
Dipke has called for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who has faced criticism over alleged irregularities in several key examinations.
"On my way to India... Leaving my fate in the hands of the Constitution," Dipke wrote in a post on X on Friday.
Sonam Wangchuk, 59, a prominent activist from India's Ladakh region, who spent six months in detention after being arrested in September following deadly protests demanding autonomy for Ladakh, has said he will join the protests.
In an earlier video, Dipke alleged that exam-related controversies and disruptions had left students anxious, and demanded accountability from the government.
Dipke said protests over education-related issues were being held in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.
He also alleged that examination controversies had affected more than one crore students, including those appearing for NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC GD, leaving them worried about their future.
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The parody "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP) - echoing ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has earner illions of online followers on social media since its launch last month.
CJP was set up after Chief Justice Surya Kant reportedly called young people who criticised the government "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a hearing. Kant later said his comments were taken out of context.
Dipke, a political communications strategist who formerly worked with the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), created the fictional party online on May 16.
Its popularity has soared, using the slogan "a political front for the youth, by the
Dipke has called for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who has faced criticism over alleged irregularities in several key examinations.
"On my way to India... Leaving my fate in the hands of the Constitution," Dipke wrote in a post on X on Friday.
The Cockroach Janta Party, a youth-driven social media movement, has gained traction since its formation and has been subscribed to by many public figures.
The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to hear a petition raising law and order concerns arising from digital outfit Cockroach Janta Party's call for a protest at Jantar Mantar here on June 6 to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination-related lapses.
The counsel for 'Save India Foundation' mentioned the plea for urgent hearing before a vacation bench of Justices Saurabh Banerjee and Amit Sharma.
The bench, however, refused to list the case.
Over eight lakh students have signed a petition on CJP's website demanding the Education Minister's resignation. The petition has received no official response, Dipke said.
CJP protest will need permission from Delhi police. Dipke is expected to reach Parliament Street police station on 6 June before beginning the protest at Jantar Mantar early morning.
Dipke, who is returning from Boston where he just finished a master's course in public relations had earlier urged CJP supporters to join him at the Delhi airport on June 6 on his return. In a video released on Instagram and X, Dipke had earlier this month called on supporters and students to join the protest in Delhi.
“The overwhelming response from those who want the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan to our call to join us at Delhi Airport was beyond our imagination. It is not feasible for so many people to assemble at the airport as it would cause inconvenience to the public and the security forces. So please do not come to Delhi airport,” Dipke said in a video message before leaving the US for India.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has urged supporters to not assembl at the airport on 6 June when he is expected to return to India from the US to launch a peaceful protest seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination-related lapses.
Dipke, who is presently in Boston where he just finished a master's course in public relations, had earlier urged CJP supporters to join him at the Delhi airport on his return on Saturday. The protest is planned at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi.