Coldplay Ahmedabad concert 2025: Coldplay concert in India is driving a social media frenzy, with several users sharing their experience of the show. To delight its fans on the ocassion of Republic Day 2025, the British band has announced to livestream its Ahmedabad concert set to take place on January 26.

Now, Coldplay fans, who couldn't manage to purchase the expensive show tickets, can enjoy the Coldplay Ahmedabad concert LIVE from the comfort of their home on Republic Day. Here are all the details about Coldplay Ahmedabad concert 2025 live streaming.

Codplay Ahmedabad 2025 concert on Republic day: When, and where to watch? The last Coldplay concert in India under ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 26. The performance will begin in evening on Sunday.

Also Read | Rajeev Shukla’s memes take over Internet after photo with Chris Martin go viral

Coldplay Ahmedabad 2025: Where to watch it LIVE on R-day? Coldplay fans can watch the concert live on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The Coldplay Concert LIVE streaming will be the last chance for all the fans who missed the opportunity to buy the concert tickets earlier.

“Namaste to all our friends in India. We’re thrilled to share that on the 26th of January, our show from Ahmedabad will be streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar, so you can watch it from anywhere in India. We hope you’ll join us – we’re so excited to visit your beautiful country. Sending lots of love!” said Coldplay band's lead singer in a video shared on Instagram.

Also Read | Chris Martin-Dakota Johnson visit THESE Mumbai temples ahead of Coldplay concert

Coldplay Ahmedabad 2025: When to watch the show live on Republic Day? Coldplay Ahmedabad concert will start at 6:00 pm and will likely conclude at 10 pm. The live streaming of the show will start at 7:45 pm on Disney Hotstar.

"Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad See you again tomorrow - and if you're in India, please join us on Disney Hotstar from 7.45pm," Coldplay posted on social media.

Chris Martin's performance in Ahmedabad witnessed a jam-packed growd on January 25. The lead singer of the band, even tried to greet the public by saying, “Tame logo aaje badha sundar laago cho. Hu tamare shahar ma aavyo chu. Kem cho Ahmedabad?”