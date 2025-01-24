Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: British rock band Coldplay is all set to ‘Fill the Sky with Stars' at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26. With over a lakh attendees expected for Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert, the Ahmedabad traffic police have outlined a detailed traffic advisory and parking layout to ensure a smooth journey for all Coldplay fans.

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: No Entry points, which routes to avoid The following restrictions have been announced to minimise traffic congestion around the Narendra Modi Stadium for Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert:

1. Vehicular traffic will not be permitted on Janpath T Junction leading to the stadium's main gate, Krupa Residency T, and Motera T.

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert attendees can take the following routes instead to reach the stadium:

From Tapovan Circle, vehicles can proceed via ONGC Crossroads, Visat T Junction, Janpath T Junction, Power House Crossroads, and Prabodh Rawal Circle. 2. Vehicles coming from Krupa Residency T Junction can use Sharan Status to Apollo Circle via Bhat Koteshwar Road.

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Parking spots, charges 14 designated parking spots have been arranged within 2.7 km of the Narendra Modi Stadium. Concert-goers must book parking spaces online via the ‘Show My Parking’ app. Two-wheeler parking costs ₹150, while four-wheeler parking is ₹500, reported Gujarat Samachar.

Attendees can park their vehicles in the designated spaces, and avail the ferry service from some of the spots to reach the stadium.

Parking Spot Distance from stadium Parking type Opposite Stadium Main Gate 1 300m Two-wheeler Sangath IPL Plot (Main Gate 1 ) 400 m Two wheeler Bharwad Plot, beside AMC 400 m two wheeler Aggrawal Plot 800 m Four-wheeler Railway Colony playground 2 km Both two, and four-wheeler AMC ( near Vihan Heights) 1 km Four wheeler Opposite Amul Parlour (Behind 4D Square Mall) 1.5 km Four wheeler Nr. ONGC Circle Plot 2 1.5 km four wheeler Opposite Matrushree Party plot 2.5 km Four-wheeler Near Vrundavan Pearl 2.7 km Four-wheeler Khodiyar Tea Cross Road 2.5km Four-wheeler Near Indian Petrol Pump 2.5 km Four-wheeler Inside Stadium (river side) - Four-wheeler Inside Stadium (Opposite VIP) - Four-wheeler

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Ferry services from parking areas The parking spots where the shuttle service is available include:

1. Railway Colony Playground

2. AMC Plot near ONGC Circle

3. Opposite to Matrushree Party Plot, and Khodiyar Tea Cross Road.

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Metro, bus frequency increased In addition to the parking layout and traffic restrictions, the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation has also increased the frequency of metro trains, which will run every 7 minutes on the concert days.