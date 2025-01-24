Coldplay Ahmedabad concert traffic advisory: Janpath T junction closed, 14 parking spots allotted - All you need to know

  • Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: The Coldplay concert at Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to have over a lakh attendees. Livemint brings a detailed guide on all the routes to avoid, parking spots, and ferry service to ensure a hassle-free experience for all fans 

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated24 Jan 2025, 05:39 PM IST
Advertisement
Coldplay Ahmedabad concert traffic advisory: Janpath T junction closed, 14 parking spots allotted - All you need to know(PTI)

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: British rock band Coldplay is all set to ‘Fill the Sky with Stars' at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26. With over a lakh attendees expected for Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert, the Ahmedabad traffic police have outlined a detailed traffic advisory and parking layout to ensure a smooth journey for all Coldplay fans.

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: No Entry points, which routes to avoid

The following restrictions have been announced to minimise traffic congestion around the Narendra Modi Stadium for Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert:

Advertisement

1. Vehicular traffic will not be permitted on Janpath T Junction leading to the stadium's main gate, Krupa Residency T, and Motera T.

Also Read | Coldplay’s Magic: Why Gen Z is hooked on a millennial band’s nostalgia tour

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert attendees can take the following routes instead to reach the stadium:

  1. From Tapovan Circle, vehicles can proceed via ONGC Crossroads, Visat T Junction, Janpath T Junction, Power House Crossroads, and Prabodh Rawal Circle.

2. Vehicles coming from Krupa Residency T Junction can use Sharan Status to Apollo Circle via Bhat Koteshwar Road.

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Parking spots, charges

14 designated parking spots have been arranged within 2.7 km of the Narendra Modi Stadium. Concert-goers must book parking spaces online via the ‘Show My Parking’ app. Two-wheeler parking costs 150, while four-wheeler parking is 500, reported Gujarat Samachar.

Advertisement
Also Read | Maid trashes Coldplay’s Mumbai concert tickets – fan’s plea goes viral

Attendees can park their vehicles in the designated spaces, and avail the ferry service from some of the spots to reach the stadium.

Parking SpotDistance from stadium Parking type
Opposite Stadium Main Gate 1 300mTwo-wheeler
Sangath IPL Plot (Main Gate 1 )400 m Two wheeler 
Bharwad Plot, beside AMC400 mtwo wheeler
Aggrawal Plot 800 m Four-wheeler
Railway Colony playground2 kmBoth two, and four-wheeler
AMC ( near Vihan Heights)1 km Four wheeler
Opposite Amul Parlour (Behind 4D Square Mall)1.5 kmFour wheeler
Nr. ONGC Circle Plot 2 1.5 kmfour wheeler
Opposite Matrushree Party plot2.5 kmFour-wheeler
Near Vrundavan Pearl 2.7 kmFour-wheeler
Khodiyar Tea Cross Road 2.5kmFour-wheeler
Near Indian Petrol Pump2.5 kmFour-wheeler
Inside Stadium (river side)-Four-wheeler
Inside Stadium (Opposite VIP)-Four-wheeler

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Ferry services from parking areas

The parking spots where the shuttle service is available include:
1. Railway Colony Playground

2. AMC Plot near ONGC Circle

3. Opposite to Matrushree Party Plot, and Khodiyar Tea Cross Road.

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Metro, bus frequency increased

In addition to the parking layout and traffic restrictions, the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation has also increased the frequency of metro trains, which will run every 7 minutes on the concert days.

Advertisement
Also Read | Man proposes to girlfriend at Coldplay’s concert in Mumbai, netizens say THIS

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run AMTS and BRTS services have also increased the frequency of buses on the route, as per a report by Desh Gujarat.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsColdplay Ahmedabad concert traffic advisory: Janpath T junction closed, 14 parking spots allotted - All you need to know
First Published:24 Jan 2025, 05:39 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts