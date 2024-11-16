Coldplay tickets for Ahmedabad concert go on sale today: Here’s where and how to secure your pass for November 16 show

Coldplay has added a fourth show in India in January 2025 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Tickets will be available through BookMyShow starting 16 November at 12 pm. Here's how to secure yours…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated16 Nov 2024, 07:52 AM IST
Tickets for Coldplay's fourth India show at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will be available through BookMyShow from 12 pm today (November 16). In pic: Coldplay's Chris Martin during the band's performance on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York.
Tickets for Coldplay’s fourth India show at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will be available through BookMyShow from 12 pm today (November 16). In pic: Coldplay’s Chris Martin during the band’s performance on NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes / Invision / AP)

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Tickets for British rock bank Coldplay's fourth India concert at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium go on sale through BookMyShow at 12 pm today (November 16). The concert scheduled for January 2, 202, is part of the band's Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

Notably, this is the first time since 2016 that Coldplay is set to return to India. The Ahmedabad concert with a intended audience of 100,000 is also set to be the group's biggest show ever.

We take a look at what you can expect in terms of concert prices and how to secure your seats via BookMyShow today.

Coldplay India Concert Ticket Prices

While BookMyShow has not yet indicated what we can expect as ticket prices for Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert, we can gain some idea from the price range for the band's 2025 Mumbai concerts.

  • Regular tickets: Priced between 2,500 – 35,000.
  • Infinity Tickets: Priced at around 2,000, these tickets could be purchased in pairs, with a limit of two per buyer.
  • VIP lounge tickets: Priced at 35,000.

How to Book Coldplay Tickets for Ahmedabad Show?

To book the tickets to Coldplay's ‘Music Of The Spheres World Tour’, follow these steps:

  • Log in to BookMyShow using your phone number or email-ID
  • Before booking decide your preferred category
  • Click on ‘BOOK NOW’ to enter the waiting room
  • You can enter the waiting room anytime between 11-11.59 am on 16 November. However, BookMyShow has stated, “Early entry in the waiting room does not give priority access to the queue”, adding , “once the sale begins at at 12pm, each user will be assigned a position in the queue through an automated queue randomisation”.

  • While you are in the queue you will see the number of people ahead of you. While you await your turn you can explore the seat map.
  • There will be periodic updates on the percentage of seats available per category for the Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad will also be visible. Don't exit, refresh, or click the back button, or you will lose the place in the queue.
  • Once it's your turn, you have four minutes to book your tickets for Coldplay Ahmedabad concert. A maximum of four tickets can be booked per user for the Ahmedabad show. Choose the ticket category and select your seat basis availability. Seat selections available only for seated zones.
  • Once decided add your name and address for the delivery of tickets. Complete your payment on the BookMyShow website/app.
  • Once payment is complete your will get ticket confirmation on the registered email id, and phone number. Physical tickets will be delivered closer to the show date.

First Published:16 Nov 2024, 07:52 AM IST
Coldplay tickets for Ahmedabad concert go on sale today: Here's where and how to secure your pass for November 16 show

