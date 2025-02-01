Coldplay created history after hosting one of the largest concerts in India's Ahmedabad. The British band has set a Guinness World Record after selling the highest number of tickets for its ongoing ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’. With this, the band has surpassed Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in the category.

According to Guinness World Records' official website, the band has sold over 10.3 million tickets till now and is yet to cover multiple concert locations in the next eight months during its world music tours. Despite having a lower attendance record, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour remains the highest- grossing music tour at $2,077,618,725.

Also Read | Coldplay’s fan claims Ahmedabad hotel cancelled his booking a day before concert

Coldplay concert in India The band achieved this feat after completing two concert in Ahmedabad. The band performed in the world’s largest stadium in the city and captivated an audience of over 2.5 lakh people and setting new records in event management and tourism.

The concert, which took place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, saw 1.3 lakh tickets sold, drawing music enthusiasts from across India and beyond. Coldplay concert received overwhelming response on January 26 and the band's lead singer Chris Martin paid tribute to the nation to mark Republic Day celebrations.

Also Read | Coldplay sets record with 223,000 fans after holding concerts in India

Netizens react to Coldplay's Guinness World Record after concert in Ahmedabad Several netizens praised the band and congratulated for the new achievement. Many users from India expressed wish for more Coldplay concerts in India.

“Congratulations!! I’m so happy for them! Much deserved!! [sic],” commented a user on the post.

“They are the greatest!! [sic].”

“Hearty congratulations [sic]”

“Hats off to artist, infra, organisers, management and attendies [sic]”

“World class management; World class concert & it's in our beloved India 🇮🇳. Congrats Coldplay [sic]”

“Legendary Music Tour! Congratulations [sic]”