Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and his partner Dakota Johnson visited the lord Shiva temple in Mumbai, India. The band in the the country to play stadiums for their Music of the Spheres world tour.

In the viral video, Johnson and other companions can be seen whispering their wishes to the Nandi statue in the temple. The video was posted by the group's India fanpage on Instagram: “What a start to an event with the blessings of Mahadev” (sic)

Coldplay Mumbai concert: Chris Martin says ‘so happy and grateful’ On January 17, Chris Martin shared a photo from Mumbai's Marine Drive ahead of the band's ‘Music of the Spheres’ concert which is set to take place for three days starting January 18. On social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Coldplay's official social media account shared a cheerful photo of Chris Martin dressed in a casual T-shirt, tracks, and cap. The caption read, “We are so happy and grateful to be here in India.”

On January 16 evening, the band members landed in Mumbai. Chris Martin, best known for making Coldplay famous with his vocals on tracks such as 'Fix You' and 'A Sky Full of Stars,' was spotted exiting the airport along with The Fifty Shades fame partner Dakota Johnson.

Coldplay is all set to play to Mumbai audiences as part of their ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour for three days at DY Patil Sports Stadium: January 18, January 19, and January 21. After Mumbai, the band is set to perform in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.

Coldplay Mumbai concerts: Know Train Routes and Timings As per PTI report, for the Coldplay concerts at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the organisers have booked Full Tariff Rate (FTR) suburban locals for the attendees. The suburban locals booked as FTR will be operated between Goregaon and Nerul station in Navi Mumbai on all three days of Coldplay concert.