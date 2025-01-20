Shreya Ghoshal attended a Coldplay concert in Mumbai with her father and husband, sharing videos of her dancing to Chris Martin's songs. She expressed her long-time love for the band and emotional moments, especially during the song 'Fix You.'

Shreya Ghoshal, whose melodious voice has captivated millions of mind, was caught grooving on Chris Martin's songs at Coldplay concert in Mumbai. The Bollywood singer attended the concert with his father Bishwajit Ghoshal and husband Shiladitya Mukopadhyay on Sunday, January 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ‘Raabta’ singer shared videos of the Coldplay Concert in Mumbai with friends and family. In the video, Ghoshal can be seen dancing singing Chris Martin's song. In one of the videos, she was caught sharing a warm hug with his more than 70-year-old father.

Shreya Ghoshal enjoys Chris Martin's song at Coldplay concert | Watch This was Shreya Ghoshal's second concert of Chris Martin and his band Coldplay. In her Instagram post, she also shared that Chris Martin's songs were her favourite for years and how her father also enjoyed the Mumbai concert. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Just pure love for @coldplay . Swipe till the last video to know everything. My second concert of the amazing Chris Martin and his band! And you turned your magic on for Mumbai and how!! It was a spectacular experience," read the caption on Shreya Ghoshal's instagram post.

Ghoshal also added how she was overwhelmed with emotions when the Grammy Award winner performed his superhit ‘Fix you’ song.

“My 70+ year old dad @bishwajitghoshal loved the concert so much!!! Thank you for letting me and @shiladitya relive all our memories once again which have ruled our lives growing up," Ghoshal added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the last video, Shreya Ghoshal complained about the the hardwork she had to do while climbing an incline and said, “It's a lot of work to come to a concert. It's better to just be on the stage." The video was made by her husband Shiladitya Mukopadhyay, who holds a significant position at at Truecaller, and also featured her father.

Netizens react to Shreya Ghoshal's video from Coldplay concert Thousands of netizens reacted to the video and many compared her reaction to the people who come to attend her concert.

“I love seeing you like this. Enjoying life like never before!! Thank you for posting this [sic]," commented a user on the post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Ppl enjoy like that in her concert now she is enjoying in coldplay concert nice to see that [sic]," commented another user.

“She knows the every fan moment who comes to her concert [sic]"

“Awww! Heart is happy seeing this part of you [sic]" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}